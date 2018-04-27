What local bands need to do to play at Splendour

NORTHERN Rivers bands hoping to play at Splendour 2018 must ensure their music is available on Triple J's Unearthed web page.

Every year, Triple J chooses two emerging bands to play a set at the festival - one from Northern NSW and one from the rest of Australia.

Triple J Unearthed executive producer, Tommy Faith, explained the process this year.

What do bands need to do to be eligible to play at Splendour?

All musicians need to do is upload their music to triplejUnearthed.com. The competition officially opens on May 14, but if your music is uploaded prior to that, it's still eligible.

As long as it's uploaded to Unearthed before June 10, you're in the running.

What type of band are you looking for?

For our Splendour comp we have two winners, a local and national winner. The local winner needs to be from the Byron, Ballina, Lismore or Tweed areas (which on Unearthed is listed as the 'North Coast' region).

What's in it for them?

They get the chance to play Splendour in the Grass alongside artists like Lorde, Kendrick Lamar and Gang of Youths.

They'll receive a fee for their performance and they'll have their song played on triple j and triple j Unearthed in the lead up to the festival.

What sort of feedback have you received from previous bands about their experience?

It's usually the biggest show the artist has played in their career, so it's often been a formative moment for them.

It's a massive opportunity and previous local winners like Tora and Skegss have gone on to do big things since.

Skegss are even playing Splendour again this year, off the back of an incredible couple of years touring and making music.

Byron Bay band Skeggs.

Previous winners

Byron Bay band Skeggs is still reaping the benefits from their 2015 show.

The band is now signed with Ratbag Records and, in a post on their social media accounts published last month, they acknowledged the importance of their Splendour show.

"This (video) was when we got to play Splendour in the Grass 2015. Still one of the most memorable gigs of our lives. We Played first and they don't open the gate until you start, we didn't know if anyone was going to show up. As soon as we started playing everyone started running down the hill! Still the best feeling has on stage," they said.

Skegss are currently unleashing their brand new track Up In The Clouds, ahead of their Splendour gig this year, not as a local band, but as a professional act.

Up In The Clouds is the first taste of new material since Skegss' April 2017 EP Holiday Food.

Last year's local winners, Lennox Head band Wharves, were also very excited after their gig.

Two of the band members, Michael Watson and Fraser Perrott, were unable to contain their excitement.

"This is the biggest show we have played by far, biggest stage, biggest crowd, biggest sound, the most time we have put into a show," said Watson.

"I feel relieved but I just want to get back on stage," he said.

"I just want more, as soon as we finished the set my first feeling was 'I want to pay more festivals!'," said Fraser Perrott.

Wharves' latest sigle, High School Hero, was released on April 13.