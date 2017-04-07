24°
News

What Lismore needs right now after the floods

Hamish Broome
Claudia Jambor
and | 8th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
FLOOD CLEANUP: Locals were in town to cleanup and get things back to normal in the CBD.
FLOOD CLEANUP: Locals were in town to cleanup and get things back to normal in the CBD. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMMEDIATE INVESTMENT

MOMENTUM is building to see Lismore and Murwillumbah qualify for Federal Government cash grants under the most severe "Category C" disaster funding.

Lismore and Tweed council areas have already been approved for two levels of disaster funding which include council and non-profit grants plus a variety of personal hardship payments. The third level of disaster relief would qualify businesses for cash grants which could be crucial to quickly restoring confidence in Lismore.

LISMORE Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Deborah Benhayon said local businesses "absolutely" needed Category C grants.

 

Brett Grainger, of South Lismore, helps to clean up town.
Brett Grainger, of South Lismore, helps to clean up town. Marc Stapelberg

Ms Benhayon said a majority of retailers weren't insured for floods with pressure mounting to pay damage costs on top of overheads and staff wages.

"They need that capital injection into their businesses so they can be supported," Ms Benhayon said.

Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan agreed Lismore needed a Category C declaration, but said the process usually took some time as the State Government needed to collate all the losses before applying to the Commonwealth.

"It's usually a multi-week process, (and) it can sometimes take months," he said.

"(But) we are fast-tracking this as quickly as we can."

"We need Category C to be declared, but we need to do it properly. We need to make sure we don't miss anything when we do this, so we've got the right estimate."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said Lismore "absolutely" needed the extra funding.

"Lismore has faced its worst disaster in the town's history... there's never been a more important time to have Federal and State assistance maximised for our city."

"You just can't go street to street and business to business and not realising that this is a disaster that is going to take us months to get over."

"Every fridge in Lismore tipped over and broke in every business. You can't replace that with a small weekly grant."

RE-START THE HEART

CLEANING up and buying local have been identified by community leaders as crucial factors to re-start the heart of Lismore.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry have swung into action to encourage shoppers to invest in and engage with local businesses through its Re-Start the Heart campaign.

From re-purchasing white goods to everyday groceries, chamber president Deborah Benhayon said shopping in Lismore is crucial for the community's recovery.

 

Friends and family help to clean up Fundies in Lismore on Keen Street.
Friends and family help to clean up Fundies in Lismore on Keen Street. Marc Stapelberg

"Every business has employees, those employees are apart of this community and so its not just one business being impacted, it might be 10 families being impacted," Ms Benhayon said.

Ms Benhayon urged the community "to think about where they are injecting their money ... because it actually all goes around and comes back around to you as well."

Recovery coordinator, Euan Ferguson labelled the promotion of Northern Rivers business as a major priority for the recovery effort.

But he said the removal of flood waste disposal was "the number one priority" for affected towns.

He said rubbish lining the streets is unsightly and created potential risks for public health.

 

Some of the wonderful RFS volunteers from Bentley Brigade were hard at work helping to clean up Lismore in the rain on Monday afternoon.
Some of the wonderful RFS volunteers from Bentley Brigade were hard at work helping to clean up Lismore in the rain on Monday afternoon. Alison Paterson

North Lismore resident Melissa Gulbin said the council staff and contractors alone were not sufficient to get rubbish out of her suburb before it became a health hazard.

"I think any extra services would help in terms of assistance," she said.

"Maybe if the government could get contractors around Australia to come in. It can't just be the council's problem. It's just too big for council."

Mayor, Isaac Smith dismissed any need to deploy the Australian Defence Force for assistance with waste disposal.

 

Keiran Scott and his son Sebastian have a long road ahead to clean up their newsagency in Molesworth St, Lismore.
Keiran Scott and his son Sebastian have a long road ahead to clean up their newsagency in Molesworth St, Lismore. Alison Paterson

A BRIGHTER FUTURE

HOPE and optimism are important, but right now Lismore is still dealing with the pain of loss.

That's perfectly natural, according to a psychologist with extensive disaster counselling experience.

"When people are really sad and distressed, they need to be able to have that listened to and acknowledged, and it's really important to do that before you start trying to look on the bright side and cheer them up," said Dr Rob Gordon, a consultant for Red Cross Disaster Recovery.

"Otherwise... people just don't talk about the sad stuff. That means they're left alone with it."

"Nowadays with all the talk of resilience and positive thinking, there is a little bit of a temptation to just substitute all the unhappiness and grief for that, and it doesn't work."

Dr Gordon said any hope and optimism has to be tied to a practical action plan, rather than just a "sentiment".

 

Clean-up on Molesworth Street.
Clean-up on Molesworth Street. Marc Stapelberg

Practical help can be hugely supportive - cooking a meal, helping clean up, or make those important phone calls on people's behalf.

Also, helping people plan and prioritise to organise their recovery, because when people are upset they often struggle with strategic planning.

Dr Gordon encouraged people to use the help available - go to public meetings, to use their friends and ask for favours: "A lot of people want to help, but they've got to be asked."

"All the research says the people who use help get better faster," he said.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the town was still from the immediate disaster.

"We are still right in the middle of talking about how it hit us personally, in our homes, and in our businesses," he said.

"There is still giant piles of rubbish in front of so many places and every time you look at that you can't help but be brought back to the trauma of the event."

"(But) you don't move beyond the hurt unless you process it."

Looking forward, Lismore City Council general manager Gary Murphy said "there is hope."

"People talk about the three R's: Roads, Rates and rubbish," Mr Murphy said.

"There are new R's: Response, recovery and restoration and you could probably throw in there resilience and resourcefulness as well because that's what this community is."

 

Salvador Diaz, of Lismore, takes a break from cleaning up.
Salvador Diaz, of Lismore, takes a break from cleaning up. Marc Stapelberg

A LONG TERM PLAN

COMMUNITY leaders have pre-empted a series of reviews, forums and meetings to be held in the coming months to bolster Lismore's flood management strategies.

Those discussions are already being facilitated such as the Lismore City Council's flood forum on Thursday night.

Lismore's chamber of commerce have established an online survey to help best gauge the concerns of the business community.

For emergency services, Commander Superintendent for Richmond Local Area Command Greg Martin said agencies will be undertaking debrief processes about flood response and management.

Commander Supt Martin acknowledged the community is "pulling together" to find solutions to better prepare, respond and recover.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood recovery lismore lismore chamber of commerce and industry lismore city council northern rivers northern rivers disaster northern rivers floods

No green machine to make Lismore clean

No green machine to make Lismore clean

LISMORE won't be inviting the army to help clean up.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

Northern Rivers' own top model designs Aboriginal tea box

Model Samantha Harris poses on her Instagram account.

North Coast beach design for supermarkets across the country.

Collapsed bridges add to Kyogle's $11 million bill

Kyogle Local Government Area towns were inundated during the Northern NSW flood disaster last week.

"We're not focused on who got what and who got the most mention.”

Local Partners

Flood hero died as he lived - unselfishly

HE WAS part of the Evans Head Casino Surf Club and so was thought to be a very strong swimmer.

Bishop launches appeal to help the people of Lismore

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.

"It is our duty to do whatever we can to help them"

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

You can volunteer or send food donations.

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

Plenty to do this week: ten things to do

WINK WINK: The free monthly community fundraiser is held at Billinudgel Hotel.

There is a number of fundraisers, plus some good gigs.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

THE Lismore Flood Appeal video features songs and images of people behind the city's recovery.

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

Plenty to do this week: ten things to do

WINK WINK: The free monthly community fundraiser is held at Billinudgel Hotel.

There is a number of fundraisers, plus some good gigs.

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!