What led to chef's 'unexpected and shocking' death?

An inquest is being held into the death of Tristan Francis Naudi, 23, who died at Lismore Base Hospital on the night of January 18, 2016. Contributed

THE death of a young chef who was restrained face down by police officers at Lismore Base Hospital has been described in court as "unexpected and shocking”.

A NSW coronial inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Tristan Naudi, 23, at the hospital on the night of January 18, 2016, after he was transported there in the back of a police vehicle and taken to an isolation room.

The inquest, listed for two days at the Coroner's Court in Sydney, is set to hear evidence related to Mr Naudi's cause of death and the manner in which he died, including the way he was restrained face down, medical evidence of MDMA and MDA found in his system, and events earlier on the night.

The inquest earlier this year heard from doctors who restrained Mr Naudi in the hospital's isolation room before he died and evidence that he suffered "an acute drug-induced behavioural disturbance”.

On Monday, counsel assisting the inquest, Donna Ward, said Mr Naudi spent about 18 minutes in the back of a police vehicle after arriving at the hospital about 10.40pm.

During that time, Mr Naudi was heard to be "bashing his head or body against the vehicle” before being transferred to an isolation room about 11pm, the inquest heard.

In the isolation room, four police officers restrained Mr Naudi face down, including placing weight on his legs, the small of his back, armpits and shoulders, the inquest was told.

It heard that one of the officers kept Mr Naudi - who was handcuffed - face down because she "did not know if he was going to spit or bite”.

The inquest heard there was also evidence of a doctor telling the police officers: "Can you place make sure the patient can breathe in that position.”

After being sedated, Mr Naudi went "very quiet” and when he was turned over "did not appear to be breathing”, with his chest and face having turned blue and purple.

Ms Ward described Mr Naudi's death as "unexpected and shocking”, adding that evidence at the inquest would be "very difficult” for his family to hear.

Later, the inquest heard testimony, via audio-visual link, from Byron Bay Sergeant John Charles Keough, who was asked about a log of emergency services notifications from the night of Mr Naudi's death.

Sgt Keough said that delays with ambulances "at times” resulted in police having to transport mentally-ill patients, who could potentially injure themselves inside police vehicles.

The inquest heard that an initial triple-0 call was made at 9.36pm but an ambulance did not arrive at Mr Naudi's home in Bangalow until almost 40 minutes later.

It was also told there were potentially three local ambulance crews available to attend the incident on the night.

The inquest continues before State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan.