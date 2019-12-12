What last night’s storm meant for our fireground conditions

A scene from the Bangala Creek fire on Wednesday. Many fires across the Northern Rivers were dampened by the scattered overnight rain.

FIRE crews have brought a lightning-sparked blaze west of Lismore under control.

A NSW Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers spokesman said they were alerted to the fire, on Kyogle Rd at Fernside, shortly after 11am.

He said the fire was caused by a lightning strike during last night’s storm.

Two RFS crews attended the bushfire, which the spokesman said was now under control.

Crews were also today called to a reignited tree on Bentley Rd at Bentley.

The spokesman said last night’s rain, while it was scattered, was enough to bring some relief to firefighters.

“Obviously we’ve had some welcome rain over the last couple of days,” he said.

“It has been quite patchy.

“Some areas are getting a really good rainfall and some are getting virtually no rainfall.

“It’s a long way from putting (the major fires) out but it has allowed us to get some relief on the pressure on the containment lines.”

He said the rain had, however, made some fire trails slippery and difficult to access while hampering backburning efforts.

“There’s certainly plusses and certainly the current conditions we have today will allow us to catch a bit of breath and reset ourselves a bit,” he said.

With further storms tonight – with patchy rain forecast alongside the threat of lightning – and hot weather forecast from the weekend onwards, the relief on northern NSW firegrounds may be short-lived.

All fires across the state are currently at “advice” level.

According to the RFS, the Paddys Flat fire which has burnt 37,760ha, the Tooloom fire (4607ha), Coombadjha in the Clarence Valley (117,928ha) and a 5885ha blaze 35km southeast of Tenterfield are still being controlled.

Listed as under control are the major fires at Myall Creek (118,573ha) Woodenbong (26,038ha) Mt Nardi (6520ha) and Wardell (891ha).

Today’s fire danger rating is high for the Far North Coast fire district and very high with a total fire ban in place for the New England district.