SENSIBLE NOT SELFISH: We need to concentrate on helping our community get through the COVID-19 crises as we did withyhe 2017 flood and the 2019 bushfires - with care, compassion and commonsense.
What kind of person are you being during COVID-19 crisis?

Alison Paterson
18th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
AFTER being so proud of the extreme empathy, kindness and unselfish behaviour of our community, state and country as we pulled together during the recent bushfires, I’m at a loss to understand how people are behaving regarding the current health emergency.

Last year we opened our hearts, homes and often our wallets, to help those who lost everything as the fires roared across the Northern Rivers and beyond.

Our wonderful emergency services people – career and volunteer – selflessly stood up and were counted when it came to saving lives and properties during the devastation that was experienced at Rappville, Drake and around New Italy.

Two years earlier during the floods, people refused to let this defeat us and cause panic.

Instead there was immense kindness to those impacted – many of whom are still recovering.

Now following flood, drought and fires, we are faced with a pandemic and yes, we all should be concerned.

But now is also a time for kindness, for thinking of others, for looking after our most vulnerable.

While it’s a time for extra hygiene, washing hands, skipping a handshake, staying home if you feel unwell, it’s not a time to panic-buy, to hoard whatever in case of the zombie apocalypse.

It’s time to be the best possible version of yourself.

Ensure the information you are getting and following is from a reliable source, not some quack on social media.

Take care of your family but also look out for and after others.

Check in on your older neighbours, your work colleagues, sporting club teammates and friends.

Many events are cancelled but shopkeepers still need our support, so please buy local where you can.

If you need to avoid others, take the time to do small tasks which make you feel better.

Let’s recall our finest hours during the recent disasters and draw inspiration on how we wish to be remembered when COVID-19 is over.

Not as someone who bought up every tin of baked beans or packet of loo paper.

But someone who showed kindness, compassion, calm, commonsense and resilience.

covid-19 health lismore opinion piece
