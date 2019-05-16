What keeps you awake at night? We ask Hogan and Deegan

KEVIN Hogan admits there were a few sleepless nights when he decided to go to the cross bench in protest at the way the LNP dealt with former prime minister Malcolmn Turnbull's ousting.

But in the lead up to this weekend's federal election, The Nats candidate and member for Page is sanguine.

"It is very clear for me, I have nothing pulling me in different directions: it is community first thing and party politics a distant second.

"My decision to go to the cross bench was no walk in the park but I was clear.

"I have always been clear about who I am and what I am. I've a saying: 'I say what I believe and do what I say.'

"And the party values that. The members backed me locally and the party has backed me."

Mr Hogan says he has always maintained that he will review his position post-election.

"If I am re-elected I would sit down with my colleagues and make a decision. Not a day before and not the day exactly after, but soon after.

"And it is important I work with the Nats team. I have good relationships and respect them because through that I can get things done for the community.

"And I'm positive."

Mr Hogan highlights the $6 million he has secured for the upgrade of Crozier and Oaks Oval, the recent $4.5 million in funding to turn Lismore Airport into a training centre, the $15 million expansion of Norco's ice cream operation and the grant to secure the Hannah Cabinet, as examples of doing what he says.

"I have worked as hard as I possibly could over the past six years and I will take the community's verdict on the weekend.

"It feels right for me to have another go and get re-elected but I take nothing for granted."

What keeps Labor candidate Patrick Deegan awake at night is the fact that "for young people like my own kids the deck is so stacked against them".

"Work is insecure, penalty rates have been gutted and we are not investing enough in preschool, TAFE and university. Meanwhile, my mum is 83 and I worry about the state of our health and aged care services. My wife Gail works in aged care so she sees first hand the pressure that staff are under."

And climate change should keep us all awake, he said.

"This is our land and water that is under threat. It is just not good enough for politicians to stick their heads in the sand. On this issue, the the old saying: 'do it for your kids' is bang on the money."

For Mr Hogan the environment and farming go hand in hand and doing it for kids, he says, is about creating jobs in the region.

"I really want us to be a vibrant economy with businesses that complement our region. There is a lot more we can do to create careers for our kids. We need to attract industry and be positive about our region.

"It is a wonderful region and people want to live here. With the highway completed and the NBN rollout there are not as many obstacles for people to do what they want here. I want to continue to work closely with the six councils in Page with the State Government to make sure there are less barriers for people who want to set up here."

Mr Hogan said Lismore's CBD had great potential with its upstairs warehouse and office space to be a technology hub for the region.

In the short term, it was the logistics of the campaign that kept him up at night. He admits without the support of his wife, Karen, he would not be able to do what he does.

"She gives me the strength to do this job, and the kids are immensely supportive. We are a tight unit. There is a saying in politics that we are the volunteers and the family members are the conscripts. Thankfully, this community is respectful and it is not a negative thing to be Kevin Hogan's son or daughter."

As for Mr Deegan, if only his pug Peggy was past the puppy phase.

"She and Leo, our five- year-old labrador, are keeping terrible hours right now," he said.