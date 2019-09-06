What keeps shop's customers coming back for more

DESPITE Lismore still coming to terms with the ongoing effects of the floods, and high rates leading to increasing vacancy rates, business owner Annette Adams wanted to take a chance on the CBD, and so far it's paid off big time.

Retail store Inka & Co celebrated their one year anniversary yesterday since opening amid a time of uncertainty.

"It feels accomplished which is good, but there are many milestones to go," Ms Adams said.

Ms Adams "started from scratch" opening Inka & Co., having not owned a business before.

"I was doing a short partnership for a couple of months with Shoes on Magellan and the opportunity to buy was open ... so I thought I might give it a go.

"I'm really trying new things and see how I go, I thought 'it's something I can do every day and keep my mind busy'."

Previously, Ms Adams worked in dentistry for 10 years.

"It's been a good challenge and I'm loving the good comments from customers that come in," she said.

"I've got very repetitive clientele.

"I've been told by customers, 'Please don't go anywhere, we love the store, please don't shut it down'."

Annette Adams celebrated Lismore's Inka & Co.'s first anniversary on September 3 2019. Jasmine Burke

While Inka & Co. has thrived in the Lismore CBD, many other business crumbled after the devastating impact of the 2017 floods and high rates.

"The struggles coming fresh from the flood to build up the clientele was important, and try and get as many people out of Lismore to come in to contribute to the success of growing," Ms Adams said.

The key to that, she said, was to "listen to them and make sure you're friendly".

"See what they want and if you can achieve it, they're grateful at the end and they come back."

She said she recognised Lismore businesses were struggling.

"I think they're trying to get all the businesses together and advertise more and work together like a business community to build up ideas of different incentives for people to come in to the CBD.

"You've just go to listen to the people and what they need and what they want as a society, and try and follow that through as best as you can.

"Try and bring a bit of the coastal vibe down this way as well."

Inka & Co is a varied retail store with fashion, accessories including jewellery, merchandise, gift cards and decor.

"It's everything you can organise yourself in one shop where you can walk out with a complete outfit and more."

Ms Adams' goals for the future of Inka & Co is to "keep going strong" and introduce some little changes and quirks down the track, while not changing things too much.