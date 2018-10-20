What it's really like to grow up with an 'unusual' baby name

EVER wondered how life turns out for those unfortunate souls named Huntah, Feebi, R'Chee and Maddyson?

Wonder no more - we've tracked down 12 women blessed (cursed?) with unusually spelled, trendy or just plain bogan baby names to find out how their monikers affected their lives.

So before you go naming your new bundle of joy Koopa or Paizleigh, have a read of this and proceed with caution (or start saving for future therapy sessions now).

George, 20

Yes, her name is George. And while it's not an odd name, it is an unusual name for a female.

"Throughout my whole life, I've had to explain and double confirm that yes, I am a girl," she tells Kidspot.

George is a family name going back generations on her mother's side.

"I'm the only child, so she wanted to continue the tradition. They were going to do something longer and girly like Georgie or Georgia, but assumed it would be shortened to George anyway."

Older people, especially old men, laugh at George. Image: Supplied.

George has spent her life being assumed to be a boy - something that upset her when she was little, but she now embraces.

"I always thought I wasn't pretty enough because my name sounds so masculine. I often felt a little ashamed or embarrassed. However, now I love my name, and seem to get more and more compliments when I introduce myself to someone who is a similar age to me.

"But I still get a lot of judgement and laughs from older people - especially old men."

"They seem shocked and can't seem to accept that my parents called me George, and say they feel sorry for me."

Starr, 21

Like many of the other women on this list, Starr was bullied a lot for her name in primary school. She'd be called Sky, Sky and Moon.

"I guess they just found it funny to call me anything in the sky."

She's also been called a porn star because of her name - and when serving customers with her name badge, she's often asked why her boss let her write Starr, what her real name is and what her parents were doing calling her that.

"Mum told me she just looked up at the stars one night, and it felt right."

Her other siblings also have unusual names-including Sunday Roaz and Harmony.

Despite the occasional negativity, Starr loves her name and chose a similarly uncommon moniker for her daughter (Aurora-Gypsy).

Amee

No, there's not a missing "I" in there and Amee's friends and family still get the spelling wrong - even when it's right in front of them.

"I always get Amy. But even when I spell it out, people assume they didn't hear the 'I'", she tells Kidspot.

Amee is constantly told to check her birth certificate. Image: Supplied.

"I constantly get told I've misspelled my name, and often have people saying I should check my birth certificate! Some people literally think I've spelled it wrong on my Facebook profile."

Amee is named after her grandmother Elaine-her first and middle names are Amee Laine, so it sounds kind of like Elaine all together.

"I didn't like my name when I was younger, but I've grown to love it because it makes me feel so connected to my grandma, who passed away before I was born."

Ocean, 17

"My Dad named me Ocean, because it was such a special place to him, because he surfed."

Kids in primary school, however, were very cruel.

"They'd point to the beach and say 'go back to where your home is' or incorporate my weight into my name."

"Guys in high school would make fun of my name, and just make jokes every day in class from it."

Tempanny, 22

Named after the Home and Away actress Tempany Deckert, who played Celina in the mid-90s, it's clear her parents were (and still are) big fans of the show. Tempanny's father spotted the name in the show's after credits-and both parents fell in love with it.

Tempanny was nicknamed 'tampon' by bullies. Image: Supplied.

"I'd often get teased because small-minded people said my name was close to tampon," she says.

"I always wanted a usual name when I was younger, just to be less 'tampon-ny' - so I used to pretend my name was Alex or John for a laugh."

"But I LOVE my name, and could never see myself with a common name. I wouldn't suit it."

Precious, 17

While she gets a lot of compliments now, Precious can't picture herself as an older woman.

"Sometimes I like it, sometimes I hate it because I can't imagine myself as like a 40-year-old called Precious."

Some days, she wishes she were named something different - but it's not to discount her own name: it's usually because she sees another name and falls in love with it more.

Precious's family are Indian, and she does wish sometimes she had an Indian name because they're so cool - but her parents decided on the name because it was different and unique, as well as a popular name in South Africa.

Annelil, 21

Pronounced: Anna-lil

Annelil's life has basically been a series of funny and terrible mispronunciations - with variations like Annabel, Annalilly, Annie and even once "Dezilly" - frequently common.

"I end up having to ask people to call me Anna so it's easier," she tells Kidspot. "I've gotten used to my name, but it was really awful during high school - bullies called me "Analil", but I do find it funny now."

Annelil was named after a beautiful Norwegian woman her father knew - and dated.

"Technically, I'm named after my Dad's ex-girlfriend."

Thankfully, Annelil's mother liked her, and had no problems with the name.

Coral, 19

Coral was bullied a lot in primary school from people who simply didn't like her name.

"I've been called seaweed and coral reef my whole life. A lot of kids would say 'who names their kid Coral?'"

She's also often called Carol or Corel, and while it's sometimes a hassle, her grandparents named her-so she wouldn't change it for the world.

Tyoni-Lee, 26

Pronounced: Tee-own-knee Lee.

"Honestly, through school it was the worst. I was bullied a lot," she tells Kidspot. "It was more annoying having people pronounce it correctly.

"I've gotten to the point where I spell out my name on the phone before anyone asks, because it's just easier. It usually takes about five times spelling it out to get it right."

Xanthe would get anxious whenever she had a substitute teacher. Image: Supplied.

She's been called Toni, Tyani, and even masculine names like Tony and Tyrone.

When Tyoni-Lee's mother was in hospital about to give birth, the woman in the bed next to her took the name she was planning to use for her daughter: Toni-Lee. So her grandmother suggested the alternative.

"I appreciate the uniqueness of my name, but there are times I wish Mum had chosen a run-of-the-mill name - but it's part of my identity, and I wouldn't be me without it."

Xanthe, 18

Pronounced: Zan-thee

Xanthe had a lot of anxiety when she was younger-particularly with substitute teachers.

"They'd always say my name wrong, and the class would laugh at me," she says. "I hated having to repeat my name three times, and I was really shy and hated talking."

However, most of Xanthe's experiences with her name have been positive and compliments about the uniqueness. Xanthe in Greek means blonde (or yellow), and her middle name is Skye: yellow sky.

"My Mum would always call me her sunrise. I do like my name. It's unique, and I would never want to be named something common."

Morrigan, 19

Morrigan grew up with crippling anxiety - especially when it came to her name. She couldn't look people in the eye, and spoke very quietly; which is a lot of why many people wouldn't hear or say.

"My shy self didn't want the attention of having a unique name, and I always struggled to speak up enough to teach people how to say it," she tells Kidspot.

Morrigan also had issues of not being able to give herself a shortened nickname - other than "Mog". She even had a stage where she said her name was Megan, just to avoid the awkwardness of repeating it.

Morrigan is named after an Irish war goddess - something that's definitely given her a lot of comfort and inspiration when struggling with her mental health and motivation to take action.

"She's taught me to fight through pain and challenges, and to take action when it is needed without regret. Reading about her strength and power helps me feel empowered too!"

Keyana, 25

Keyana is the youngest of five kids - all of whom have names starting with 'K'. Substitute teachers would get it wrong all the, but thankfully, she wasn't bullied about it, and actually gets a lot of compliments about it.

"I don't mind it. I like having a different name - the only issue is mispronunciation."

"It hasn't really been a hassle, as I've become so used to correcting people."

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.