What it’s like to see the world in technicolour

NATURE is captivating enough as it is to the human eye.

But imagine seeing a tree, and instead of colours like brown and green, you also see pinks, purples and blues ‒ a multi-coloured spectacle.

A genetic mutation has inspired newly Byron-based artist Concetta Antico to show other people what she can see through her paintings.

Aspiring artists and lovers of art on the Northern Rivers can now learn oil painting under the keen eye of the master painter from their home, with the artist offering her first online classes.

World-renowned as The Colour Queen, Concetta has tetrachromacy, a rare genetic gift allowing her to see 100 times more colour than the average person, which she has used to teach more than 25,000 students the joy and possibilities of art.

Although most of her tutelage has taken place in her former studio in San Diego, Concetta has turned to online teaching at a time she says it is much-needed.

Renowned Australian tetrachromat artist, Concetta Antico, has recently relocated to Byron Bay after three decades in California.

Over four weekly Zoom sessions, students will learn the techniques of the masters, following Concetta step-by-step to recreate masterpieces from the likes of Van Gogh, Cezanne, and a personal favourite of Concetta’s, Berthe Morisot.

Unlike a paint-along video, these instructional forums allow live direction and two-way communication, with time for questions and individual guidance from Concetta.

Although her gift doesn’t allow her to share her extra 99 million hues, it does give her a unique mastery of understanding and explaining colour, allowing her students to better see and capture what’s in front of them.

“I wasn’t identified as having the fourth colour receptor until 2012, and while the new knowledge didn’t change my art, it still changed my life forever,” she said.

“I suddenly had a new found awareness of what others were not seeing, and increased desire to help them unlock what they could.”

Locals have even more opportunities to learn from The Colour Queen, with Concetta taking registrations for intimate in-person classes at her new Studio and Gallery at Tooraloo Farmstay, Ewingsdale. The gallery will open in August, with face-to-face classes available from September.

To book online or in-person classes, visit concettaantico.com.