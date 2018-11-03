What it really means to have NRL players in our local comp

THE addition of two former NSW State of Origin players to the local NRRRL competition will have enormous benefits for the league nationwide.

The spotlight will definitely be on this region with the addition of Todd Carney to the Byron Bay Red Devils and Jamie Lyon to the Ballina Seagulls.

Carney and Lyon are two household names in rugby league. While they are both well into their 30s, they still have a lot to offer the game.

They are also likely to increase professionalism in the league, bring more spectators to the game and attract other high quality players.

All is looking bright in the world of local rugby league.