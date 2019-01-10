What is your property in the Byron Shire worth?
BYRON SHIRE
There was a strong increase in residential land values in the shire, driven by high demand from investors and owner-occupiers for the limited supply of properties on the market.
Residential land values were supported by employment in tourism-based industries, retiree purchasers, local service industries and employment in nearby centres with owners choosing to live in Byron Shire and commute to work.
Residential land values at Wategos Beach showed a slight increase, while value levels in Byron Bay tourist and medium density zones generally remained steady. These areas generally experienced land value increases in prior years with market conditions slowing.
Values in village areas were steady with demand easing after increasing in value significantly in 2017.
Typical residential land values:
Barby Cres, Bangalow (763.2sqm): $590,000, up 7.3 per cent
Tristania St, Bangalow (638.7sqm): $535,000, up 10.3 per cent
Excelsior Cct, Brunswick Heads (694.6sqm): $480,000, up 6.7 per cent
Fingal St, Brunswick Heads (670.3sqm): $920,000, up 17.2 per cent
Old Pacific Hwy, Brunswick Heads (504sqm): $40,000, up 15.9 per cent
South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads (505.9sqm): $1,560,000, up 6.1 per cent
Tweed St, Brunswick Heads (735.8sqm): $840,000, up 12 per cent
Belongil Cres, Byron Bay (1595sqm): $1,100,000, up 13.4 per cent
Julian Rocks Dr, Byron Bay (700sqm): $660,000, up 8.2 per cent
Lawson St, Byron Bay (628.4sqm): $2,350,000, no change
Lighthouse Rd, Byron Bay (846.9sqm): $3,000,000, no change
Lilli Pilli Dr, Byron Bay (739sqm): $640,000, up 6.7 per cent
Pacific Vista Dr, Byron Bay (666sqm): $1,670,000, up 7.7 per cent
Ruskin St, Byron Bay (752.5sqm): $1,650,000, up 12.2 per cent
Scott St, Byron Bay (630sqm): $940,000, up 13.9 per cent
Roses Rd, Federal (1747sqm): $375,000, up 1.4 per cent
Ann St, Mullumbimby (607sqm): $435,000, up 10.7 per cent
Myocum Downs Dr, Myocum (2.42ha): $675,000, up 10.7 per cent
Dandaloo Way, Ocean Shores (701.9sqm): $400,000, up 8.1 per cent
Durroon Ct, Ocean Shores (995.5sqm): $430,000, up 14.7 per cent
Jarrah Cres, Ocean Shores (866.3sqm): $475,000, up 8 per cent
Narooma Dr, Ocean Shores (853.7sqm): $450,000, up 12.5 per cent
Shara Bvd, Ocean Shores (2.874ha): $2,400,000, up 14.3 per cent
Robin St, South Golden Beach (575.4sqm): $535,000, up 9.2 per cent
Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park (971.7sqm): $580,000, up 7.4 per cent
Midgenberry Pl, Suffolk Park (709.5sqm): $690,000, up 10.4 per cent
Wareham St, Suffolk Park (725sqm): $1,100,000, up 14.6 per cent