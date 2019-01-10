What is your property in the Byron Shire worth?

BYRON SHIRE

There was a strong increase in residential land values in the shire, driven by high demand from investors and owner-occupiers for the limited supply of properties on the market.

Residential land values were supported by employment in tourism-based industries, retiree purchasers, local service industries and employment in nearby centres with owners choosing to live in Byron Shire and commute to work.

Residential land values at Wategos Beach showed a slight increase, while value levels in Byron Bay tourist and medium density zones generally remained steady. These areas generally experienced land value increases in prior years with market conditions slowing.

Values in village areas were steady with demand easing after increasing in value significantly in 2017.

Typical residential land values:

Barby Cres, Bangalow (763.2sqm): $590,000, up 7.3 per cent

Tristania St, Bangalow (638.7sqm): $535,000, up 10.3 per cent

Excelsior Cct, Brunswick Heads (694.6sqm): $480,000, up 6.7 per cent

Fingal St, Brunswick Heads (670.3sqm): $920,000, up 17.2 per cent

Old Pacific Hwy, Brunswick Heads (504sqm): $40,000, up 15.9 per cent

South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads (505.9sqm): $1,560,000, up 6.1 per cent

Tweed St, Brunswick Heads (735.8sqm): $840,000, up 12 per cent

Belongil Cres, Byron Bay (1595sqm): $1,100,000, up 13.4 per cent

Julian Rocks Dr, Byron Bay (700sqm): $660,000, up 8.2 per cent

Lawson St, Byron Bay (628.4sqm): $2,350,000, no change

Lighthouse Rd, Byron Bay (846.9sqm): $3,000,000, no change

Lilli Pilli Dr, Byron Bay (739sqm): $640,000, up 6.7 per cent

Pacific Vista Dr, Byron Bay (666sqm): $1,670,000, up 7.7 per cent

Ruskin St, Byron Bay (752.5sqm): $1,650,000, up 12.2 per cent

Scott St, Byron Bay (630sqm): $940,000, up 13.9 per cent

Roses Rd, Federal (1747sqm): $375,000, up 1.4 per cent

Ann St, Mullumbimby (607sqm): $435,000, up 10.7 per cent

Myocum Downs Dr, Myocum (2.42ha): $675,000, up 10.7 per cent

Dandaloo Way, Ocean Shores (701.9sqm): $400,000, up 8.1 per cent

Durroon Ct, Ocean Shores (995.5sqm): $430,000, up 14.7 per cent

Jarrah Cres, Ocean Shores (866.3sqm): $475,000, up 8 per cent

Narooma Dr, Ocean Shores (853.7sqm): $450,000, up 12.5 per cent

Shara Bvd, Ocean Shores (2.874ha): $2,400,000, up 14.3 per cent

Robin St, South Golden Beach (575.4sqm): $535,000, up 9.2 per cent

Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park (971.7sqm): $580,000, up 7.4 per cent

Midgenberry Pl, Suffolk Park (709.5sqm): $690,000, up 10.4 per cent

Wareham St, Suffolk Park (725sqm): $1,100,000, up 14.6 per cent