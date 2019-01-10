Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Land values for Richmond Valley Council have been released.
Land values for Richmond Valley Council have been released. Northern Star Archives
Property

What is your property in Richmond Valley Council worth?

9th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Residential land values consistently increased at a moderate rate with a stronger market than recent years. This trend continues to be driven by demand from out of area buyers for affordable properties within commuting distance of Brisbane.

The only areas not following this trend were the villages of Rappville and Whiporie, which remained steady, having reduced demand due to their remote locations and limited services in comparison to other villages.

Typical residential land values

  • Mcdonald St, Broadwater (921.5sqm): $145,000, up 4.3 per cent
  • Pacific Hwy, Broadwater (1012sqm): $145,000, up 2.1 per cent
  • Boronia Cres, Casino (575.412sqm): $90,000, up 5.9 per cent
  • Canning Dr, Casino (600sqm): $110,000, up 4.8 per cent
  • Canterbury St, Casino (809.33sqm): $110,000, up 4.8 per cent
  • Centre St, Casino (1163sqm): $175,000, up 6.1 per cent
  • Fergusson St, Casino (858.12sqm): $90,000, up 5.9 per cent
  • Frederick St, Casino (2789sqm): $120,000, up 5.3 per cent
  • Lakeside Dr, Casino (1161sqm): $130,000, up 4 per cent
  • Laurel Ave, Casino (761.5sqm): $100,000, up 6.4 per cent
  • Mcauliffe St, Casino (832.01sqm): $105,000, up 7.1 per cent
  • Teak St, Casino (702sqm): $105,000, up 5.1 per cent
  • Richmond Tce, Coraki (505.92sqm): $70,000, up 8.5 per cent
  • Richmond Tce, Coraki (613.352sqm): $90,000, up 5.9 per cent
  • Richmond Tce, Coraki (697.52sqm): $100,000, up 11.4 per cent
  • Richmond Tce, Coraki (2567sqm): $140,000, up 11.1 per cent
  • Anson Ave, Evans Head (828.4sqm): $285,000, up 7.6 per cent
  • Cassia St, Evans Head: (764.5sqm): $280,000, up 7.7 per cent
  • Heath St, Evans Head (809.4 sqm): $340,000, up 5.3 per cent
  • Heath St, Evans Head (809.4sqm): $340,000, up 2.1 per cent
  • Wirraway Ave, Evans Head (761.7sqm): $370,000, up 1.7 per cent
  • Brumby Pl, North Casino: (9188sqm): $170,000, up 7.6 per cent
  • Murray St, Rappville (1518sqm): $21,700, no change
  • Hills Rd, Rileys Hill (1012sqm): $145,000, up 7.4 per cent
  • Richmond St, Woodburn (1011sqm): $140,000, up 6.9 per cent
  • River St, Woodburn (613.04sqm): $120,000, up 8.1 per cent.

More Stories

land values northern rivers property northern rivers real estate nsw valuer general richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

    premium_icon REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

    Property THE latest land value figures have been released.

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Ballina business prepares to close

    premium_icon Ballina business prepares to close

    Business A gap in rent and business revenue will see Super Saver close

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    STUNNING IMAGES: Star snapper's best photos of 2018

    premium_icon STUNNING IMAGES: Star snapper's best photos of 2018

    News See a selection of our best images from 2018

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    What is your property in Kyogle District worth?

    premium_icon What is your property in Kyogle District worth?

    Property The latest land value figures have been released

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners