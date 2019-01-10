What is your property in Richmond Valley Council worth?
Residential land values consistently increased at a moderate rate with a stronger market than recent years. This trend continues to be driven by demand from out of area buyers for affordable properties within commuting distance of Brisbane.
The only areas not following this trend were the villages of Rappville and Whiporie, which remained steady, having reduced demand due to their remote locations and limited services in comparison to other villages.
Typical residential land values
- Mcdonald St, Broadwater (921.5sqm): $145,000, up 4.3 per cent
- Pacific Hwy, Broadwater (1012sqm): $145,000, up 2.1 per cent
- Boronia Cres, Casino (575.412sqm): $90,000, up 5.9 per cent
- Canning Dr, Casino (600sqm): $110,000, up 4.8 per cent
- Canterbury St, Casino (809.33sqm): $110,000, up 4.8 per cent
- Centre St, Casino (1163sqm): $175,000, up 6.1 per cent
- Fergusson St, Casino (858.12sqm): $90,000, up 5.9 per cent
- Frederick St, Casino (2789sqm): $120,000, up 5.3 per cent
- Lakeside Dr, Casino (1161sqm): $130,000, up 4 per cent
- Laurel Ave, Casino (761.5sqm): $100,000, up 6.4 per cent
- Mcauliffe St, Casino (832.01sqm): $105,000, up 7.1 per cent
- Teak St, Casino (702sqm): $105,000, up 5.1 per cent
- Richmond Tce, Coraki (505.92sqm): $70,000, up 8.5 per cent
- Richmond Tce, Coraki (613.352sqm): $90,000, up 5.9 per cent
- Richmond Tce, Coraki (697.52sqm): $100,000, up 11.4 per cent
- Richmond Tce, Coraki (2567sqm): $140,000, up 11.1 per cent
- Anson Ave, Evans Head (828.4sqm): $285,000, up 7.6 per cent
- Cassia St, Evans Head: (764.5sqm): $280,000, up 7.7 per cent
- Heath St, Evans Head (809.4 sqm): $340,000, up 5.3 per cent
- Heath St, Evans Head (809.4sqm): $340,000, up 2.1 per cent
- Wirraway Ave, Evans Head (761.7sqm): $370,000, up 1.7 per cent
- Brumby Pl, North Casino: (9188sqm): $170,000, up 7.6 per cent
- Murray St, Rappville (1518sqm): $21,700, no change
- Hills Rd, Rileys Hill (1012sqm): $145,000, up 7.4 per cent
- Richmond St, Woodburn (1011sqm): $140,000, up 6.9 per cent
- River St, Woodburn (613.04sqm): $120,000, up 8.1 per cent.