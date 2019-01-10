What is your property in Ballina Shire worth?

The latest land values have been released for Ballina Shire.

The latest land values have been released for Ballina Shire. David Nielsen

BALLINA SHIRE

Residential land values in most areas of Ballina and Alstonville increased due to higher demand as the result of greater affordability compared with adjoining northern locations.

Areas in the north of the local government area including Lennox Head and parts of East Ballina, experienced strong increases due to high demand and proximity to Byron Bay.

The North Creek and Skennars Head locality experienced the strongest growth with value levels drawing closer to neighbouring areas.

Areas of West Ballina and Wardell experienced steady value levels after stronger growth in past years.

Typical residential land values: