What is your property in Ballina Shire worth?
BALLINA SHIRE
Residential land values in most areas of Ballina and Alstonville increased due to higher demand as the result of greater affordability compared with adjoining northern locations.
Areas in the north of the local government area including Lennox Head and parts of East Ballina, experienced strong increases due to high demand and proximity to Byron Bay.
The North Creek and Skennars Head locality experienced the strongest growth with value levels drawing closer to neighbouring areas.
Areas of West Ballina and Wardell experienced steady value levels after stronger growth in past years.
Typical residential land values:
- Ashland St, Alstonville (765sqm): $280,000, up 6.1 per cent
- Tanamera Dr, Alstonville (600sqm) $300,000, up 4.9 per cent
- Abalone Pl, Ballina (530sqm): $290,000, up 5.5 per cent
- Camoola Ave, Ballina (424sqm): $835,000, no change
- Catherine Cres, Ballina (648sqm): $315,000, up 5 per cent
- Crane St, Ballina (671.71sqm): $420,000, up 7.7 per cent
- Eider Qdrt, Ballina (701.5sqm): $290,000, up 5.5 per cent
- Norlyn Ave, Ballina (524.8sqm): $315,000, no change
- River St, Ballina (1050sqm): $500,000, up 14.9 per cent
- Summerhill Cres, Cumbalum (16.77 ha): $479,000, up 4.6 per cent
- The Ridgeway, Cumbalum (865.3sqm): $262,000, no change
- Beachfront Pde, East Ballina (663.9sqm): $560,000, up 7.9 per cent
- Cedar Cres, East Ballina (796.7sqm): $450,000, up 8.4 per cent
- Chickiba Dr, East Ballina (757.6sqm): $360,000, up 9.1 per cent
- Jameson Ave, East Ballina (910sqm): $440,000, up 10 per cent
- Northumberland Dr, East Ballina (658.4sqm): $350,000, up 9.4 per cent
- Silver Gull Dr, East Ballina (724.1sqm): $500,000, up 13.1 per cent
- Dress Circle Dr, Lennox Head (556.4sqm): $1,050,000, up 10.5 per cent
- Gibbon St, Lennox Head (753.7sqm): $825,000, up 4.4 per cent
- Longboard St, Lennox Head (771.6sqm): $392,000, up 20.6 per cent
- North Creek Rd, Lennox Head (8000sqm): $1,200,000, up 12.2 per cent
- Ocean Breeze Dr, Lennox Head (868.9sqm): $500,000, up 12.9 per cent
- Pacific Pde, Lennox Head (758.8sqm): $1,500,000, up 13.6 per cent
- Rainforest Way, Lennox Head (864sqm): $410,000, up 14.5 per cent
- Survey St, Lennox Head (663.9sqm): $567,000, up 19.9 per cent
- Waterford Pde, Skennars Head (747sqm): $425,000, up 11.8 per cent
- Cedar St, Wardell (937.3sqm): $175,000, no change
- Dolphin Dr, West Ballina (713.6sqm): $550,000, up 6.8 per cent
- Sunset Ave, West Ballina (634.5sqm): $250,000, no change
- Hellyar Dr, Wollongbar (1197sqm): $245,000, up 7 per cent
- Robindale Dr, Wollongbar (880sqm): $240,000, up 7.1 per cent.