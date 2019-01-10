Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The latest land values for Lismore have been released.
The latest land values for Lismore have been released.
Property

What is your property in Lismore Shire worth?

10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE

Residential land values increased moderately, due to demand for more affordable properties than in coastal areas. This occurred in Lismore and villages throughout the local government area.

Properties in the Lismore basin showed the greatest increase, recovering from the March 2017 flood.

Typical residential land values:

Gardenia Cres, Caniaba (2974sqm): $160,000, up 10.3 per cent

Main St, Clunes (1202sqm): $200,000, up 8.1 per cent

Dalley St, East Lismore (607sqm): $164,000, up 9.3 per cent

Military Rd, East Lismore (607sqm): $130,000, up 4.8 per cent

Alison Ave, Goonellabah (631.7sqm) $115,000 $130,000, up 13 per cent

Ashgrove Dr, Goonellabah (903.8sqm): $170,000, up 9.7 per cent

Dudley Dr, Goonellabah (914.3sqm): $180,000, up 9.1 per cent

Duke St, Goonellabah (632.32sqm): $125,000, up 13.6 per cent

Greenhills Dr, Goonellabah (677.4sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Greenhills Dr, Goonellabah (2641sqm): $220,000, up 4.8 per cent

Holmesleigh Dr, Goonellabah (904sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Mcdermott Ave, Goonellabah (1821sqm): $250,000, up 4.2 per cent

Sunset Dr, Goonellabah (840sqm): $150,000, up 11.1 per cent

Dawson St, Lismore (1184sqm): $370,000, up 1.9 per cent

Ewing St, Lismore (1056sqm): $200,000, up 5.3 per cent

Magellan St, Lismore (551.72sqm): $130,000, up 13 per cent

Mckenzie St, Lismore (866.3sqm): $150,000, up 20 per cent

Millar St, Lismore Heights (424sqm): $16,500, up 10 per cent

Robrown Dr, Lismore Heights (746.1sqm): $155,000, up 10.7 per cent

Dunromin Dr, Modanville (6212sqm): $262,000, up 4.8 per cent

Silky Oak Dr, Nimbin (2.401ha): $225,000, up 12.5 per cent

Thorburn St, Nimbin (1012sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Pine St, North Lismore (698.1sqm): $110,000, up 10 per cent

Bank St, North Woodburn (885.2sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Crown St, South Lismore (841sqm): $120,000, up 9.1 per cent

Bridge St, Wyrallah (1359sqm): $160,000, up 10.3 per cent

More Stories

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

    premium_icon REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

    Property THE latest land value figures have been released.

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Ballina business prepares to close

    premium_icon Ballina business prepares to close

    Business A gap in rent and business revenue will see Super Saver close

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    STUNNING IMAGES: Star snapper's best photos of 2018

    premium_icon STUNNING IMAGES: Star snapper's best photos of 2018

    News See a selection of our best images from 2018

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    What is your property in Kyogle District worth?

    premium_icon What is your property in Kyogle District worth?

    Property The latest land value figures have been released

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners