What is your property in Lismore Shire worth?

The latest land values for Lismore have been released.

LISMORE

Residential land values increased moderately, due to demand for more affordable properties than in coastal areas. This occurred in Lismore and villages throughout the local government area.

Properties in the Lismore basin showed the greatest increase, recovering from the March 2017 flood.

Typical residential land values:

Gardenia Cres, Caniaba (2974sqm): $160,000, up 10.3 per cent

Main St, Clunes (1202sqm): $200,000, up 8.1 per cent

Dalley St, East Lismore (607sqm): $164,000, up 9.3 per cent

Military Rd, East Lismore (607sqm): $130,000, up 4.8 per cent

Alison Ave, Goonellabah (631.7sqm) $115,000 $130,000, up 13 per cent

Ashgrove Dr, Goonellabah (903.8sqm): $170,000, up 9.7 per cent

Dudley Dr, Goonellabah (914.3sqm): $180,000, up 9.1 per cent

Duke St, Goonellabah (632.32sqm): $125,000, up 13.6 per cent

Greenhills Dr, Goonellabah (677.4sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Greenhills Dr, Goonellabah (2641sqm): $220,000, up 4.8 per cent

Holmesleigh Dr, Goonellabah (904sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Mcdermott Ave, Goonellabah (1821sqm): $250,000, up 4.2 per cent

Sunset Dr, Goonellabah (840sqm): $150,000, up 11.1 per cent

Dawson St, Lismore (1184sqm): $370,000, up 1.9 per cent

Ewing St, Lismore (1056sqm): $200,000, up 5.3 per cent

Magellan St, Lismore (551.72sqm): $130,000, up 13 per cent

Mckenzie St, Lismore (866.3sqm): $150,000, up 20 per cent

Millar St, Lismore Heights (424sqm): $16,500, up 10 per cent

Robrown Dr, Lismore Heights (746.1sqm): $155,000, up 10.7 per cent

Dunromin Dr, Modanville (6212sqm): $262,000, up 4.8 per cent

Silky Oak Dr, Nimbin (2.401ha): $225,000, up 12.5 per cent

Thorburn St, Nimbin (1012sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Pine St, North Lismore (698.1sqm): $110,000, up 10 per cent

Bank St, North Woodburn (885.2sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent

Crown St, South Lismore (841sqm): $120,000, up 9.1 per cent

Bridge St, Wyrallah (1359sqm): $160,000, up 10.3 per cent