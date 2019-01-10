What is your property in Lismore Shire worth?
LISMORE
Residential land values increased moderately, due to demand for more affordable properties than in coastal areas. This occurred in Lismore and villages throughout the local government area.
Properties in the Lismore basin showed the greatest increase, recovering from the March 2017 flood.
Typical residential land values:
Gardenia Cres, Caniaba (2974sqm): $160,000, up 10.3 per cent
Main St, Clunes (1202sqm): $200,000, up 8.1 per cent
Dalley St, East Lismore (607sqm): $164,000, up 9.3 per cent
Military Rd, East Lismore (607sqm): $130,000, up 4.8 per cent
Alison Ave, Goonellabah (631.7sqm) $115,000 $130,000, up 13 per cent
Ashgrove Dr, Goonellabah (903.8sqm): $170,000, up 9.7 per cent
Dudley Dr, Goonellabah (914.3sqm): $180,000, up 9.1 per cent
Duke St, Goonellabah (632.32sqm): $125,000, up 13.6 per cent
Greenhills Dr, Goonellabah (677.4sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent
Greenhills Dr, Goonellabah (2641sqm): $220,000, up 4.8 per cent
Holmesleigh Dr, Goonellabah (904sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent
Mcdermott Ave, Goonellabah (1821sqm): $250,000, up 4.2 per cent
Sunset Dr, Goonellabah (840sqm): $150,000, up 11.1 per cent
Dawson St, Lismore (1184sqm): $370,000, up 1.9 per cent
Ewing St, Lismore (1056sqm): $200,000, up 5.3 per cent
Magellan St, Lismore (551.72sqm): $130,000, up 13 per cent
Mckenzie St, Lismore (866.3sqm): $150,000, up 20 per cent
Millar St, Lismore Heights (424sqm): $16,500, up 10 per cent
Robrown Dr, Lismore Heights (746.1sqm): $155,000, up 10.7 per cent
Dunromin Dr, Modanville (6212sqm): $262,000, up 4.8 per cent
Silky Oak Dr, Nimbin (2.401ha): $225,000, up 12.5 per cent
Thorburn St, Nimbin (1012sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent
Pine St, North Lismore (698.1sqm): $110,000, up 10 per cent
Bank St, North Woodburn (885.2sqm): $165,000, up 10 per cent
Crown St, South Lismore (841sqm): $120,000, up 9.1 per cent
Bridge St, Wyrallah (1359sqm): $160,000, up 10.3 per cent