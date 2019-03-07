'What is this thing called feminism?'

ALL TOGETHER NOW: A large gathering came together in The Quad last weekend to mark the beginning of the Lismore Women's Festival.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: A large gathering came together in The Quad last weekend to mark the beginning of the Lismore Women's Festival. Sophie Moeller

LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally in The Quad this Friday.

The International Women's Day march will include speakers, singers, entertainment and present women with an opportunity for the city's diverse community members to come together.

Rally organiser Deb Woodbridge said the event would include "community participation, fun and feminism across a range of issues”.

"Women will be speaking about language, Aboriginal issues, workplace actions, refugee issues, harassment and celebrating the history of IWD,” she said.

"IWD is so much more than entertainment - it's about recognising women's place in the world, supporting women and continuing demands for equality, safety and women living their lives on their own terms.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

In the afternoon a multi-generational panel of local women will speak about "What's This Thing Called Feminism?” chaired by former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell OAM.

Panellist Judith Haggard said: "Some people think there's no need for feminism today but they should listen to the many women saying how important it is for our rights and indeed all aspects of our lives.”

The rally follows a Lismore Women's Festival panel discussion on Thursday evening, March 7, at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

Organised by the 2019 International Women's Day Collective, the speakers will look at the harassment of women, the role of feminism in society and where to from here.

"Every day women in Australian communities suffer harassment,” Ms Woodbridge said.

"Much media attention has been on harassment of women celebrities and politicians but this panel will look at the issues from a broader community perspective.”

In the workplace alone, 53per cent of women suffer sexual harassment, according to the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Their 2018 National Survey examined 10,000 reports of people aged 15-65, using a representative sample of the Australian population in terms of gender, age and geographic location.

The panel members reflect a cross-section of local women, some with professional experience in human services.

All speakers have stronginterests in recognising the problems with harassment and findingways to support women and to bring changes that will stop harassment, violence and bullying of women.

The discussion will not involve personal storytelling by audience members.

The panel is open to all community members and will be followed by a resilience and remembrance vigil honouring victims and survivors of domestic violence, organised by Rekindling the Spirit service.