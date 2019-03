Guests are invited to receive a traditional Aboriginal body painting practice with clay as a symbol of community connection.

Guests are invited to receive a traditional Aboriginal body painting practice with clay as a symbol of community connection. Amber Gibson

A UNIQUE festival is building up to International Women's Day.

Lismore Women's Festival began on Saturday and will host more than 60 events across eight days to support and highlight big issues of feminism in today's world.

Louise Collins, Lismore's regional manager of YWCA - who was one of the organisers - said the purpose is to celebrate local women in a regional setting "where there is an opportunity to get up on stage or put yourself in the spotlight”.

"We also still have a gender gap in Australia in the number of identified women employed in the performing, music or art industries, on average we make up about 30 per cent of those workplaces,” Ms Collins said.

The festival aims to improve gender equality and contribute to eliminating violence against women.

The official opening was held at the Quad with a welcome ceremony hosted by Bundjalung elders Aunty Thelma and Aunty Marie inviting guests to participate in a five-step process including rituals such as washing of the hands, a walk through the welcome gate and a blessing from the smoking fire.

"We wanted this festival to empower women.

"We want women to have a public voice to be able to speak about their experiences or to share their perspective or knowledge,” Ms Collins said.

On Friday, a rally will be held for International Women's Day with a forum "What is this thing called Feminism?” - a multi-generational panel of women will tackle all the big issues of feminism today.

And men are encouraged to join in and support feminism.