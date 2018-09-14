What is the point of NAPLAN?

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker

MEMBERS of the P&C Federation are calling for a review of the entire NAPLAN system, saying it is not consistent with the "basic aim of education”.

At the organisation's annual general meeting, it was reiterated that the aim was to "help each individual student attain their full potential as person and as a member of society”.

President Susie Boyd said the NAPLAN system was not consistent with that goal.

"On the one hand, we're told NAPLAN is simply a point-in-time test that assesses where students are in literacy and numeracy,” she said.

"On the other hand, NAPLAN is treated as a high-stakes test that ranks schools against each other on the My School website, which causes a lot of stress.

"The Government has offered to review its practice of publishing NAPLAN results on My School, which is certainly welcome.

"We're firmly against these results being used to competitively rank schools.

"However, a review of NAPLAN needs to go much further.”

Ms Boyd said the review should question whether standardised national tests were needed at all.

"Even if it turns out some standardised testing is useful, do we really need it in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9? On top of the Year 12 HSC and proposed Year 1 phonics test, there comes a point where standardised tests stop being useful and start consuming more resources than they're worth,” she said.

"Parents deserve to know how their children are progressing in school, and the best place to do that is directly through their schools rather than a league table.

"The current NAPLAN system isn't serving our students well, so it has to go.

"What replaces it is exactly what a NAPLAN review has to ask.”