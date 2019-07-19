What is the grand plan for the old Hurfords site?

An application has been made to Lismore City Council to expand the use of land at the old Hurfords site in South Lismore.

An application has been made to Lismore City Council to expand the use of land at the old Hurfords site in South Lismore. Contributed

A VISION for a dynamic creative hub in South Lismore could soon become a reality, with a planning proposal now on exhibition.

The old Hurfords site already houses Fox Photo Den and a number of other businesses, but if an amendment to the Lismore Local Environmental Plan gets final approval by Lismore City Council, food outlets, markets and entertainment facilities would be allowed to operate there.

A planning proposal lodged with the council by Newton Denny Chapelle states client Andrew Hurford had " a vision of creating a dynamic creative hub within the northern end of the premises".

The site would encompass a diverse mix of activities, including: a business incubator office space, creative industries, artisan workshops, galleries, pop-up markets, movie and food events, and craft brewery, cafe and bar.

While some of the planned uses are already permitted at 34 Union Street under the LEP (with consent), not all of them are.

The planning proposal seeks an amendment to the LEP to allow for all of the additional uses of the land.

The site is the former home of Hurfords Building Supplies and is still owned by James Hurford and Co Pty Ltd.

Included in the proposal are parts of the adjoining property, 36 Union Street, owned by Transport NSW which has been licensed to Hurfords for some time.

A flood assesment of the site by Flume Engineering determined the planned change of land use was acceptable due to the non-habitable nature of the site and that risks could be mitigated by employing a flood plan.

They also made recommendations for consideration during the development application process.

At its ordinary meeting on November 13, 2018, Lismore City Council resolved to support a planning proposal for the amendment.

On December 12, 2018 a Gateway Determination was given by the Department of Planning and Environment, granting approval for the amendment, providing standard conditions were met.

The planning proposal is on public exhibition from July 18 to August 16, 2019, after which time the council will finalise the changes to the LEP.

Relevant documents can be viewed online or in hardcopy at the council's Corporate Centre, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.

Submissions can be made online, emailed to council@lismore.nsw.gov.au(External link) or sent to the General Manager, Lismore City Council, PO Box 23A, Lismore, NSW 2480.

For more information phone strategic planner Sally Slater on 1300 87 83 87.

Submissions must be received by close of business on Friday, August 16, 2019.