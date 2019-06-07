What is the future of farming?

VIRTUAL fencing, pastures and crops monitored by sensors and satellites, artificial intelligent-machinery and utilising drones in new autonomous ways, this is the future of agriculture we could see in the Northern Rivers within the next 30 years.

Australian scientific research agency CSIRO has been conducting research into digital agriculture and said agriculture of the future will be digitally integrated at all stages of production, from understanding genetics to transport logistics.

CSIRO Digital Agriculture research leader Dr David Henry said within the next 15-30 years farmers will see a lot more real time monitoring across the property, including water, soils, animals and plants.

"I'm talking sensors deployed in the field, with receiving sensors in both aircraft and satellites, and these are all connected and collecting information about that property to relay back to the farmer,” Dr Henry said.

"We're already seeing this working now.

"What we're working on is getting away from real-time monitoring - so what is the current state of a crop, soil or animal, and moving towards being more predictive - what will they be like in a month's time, what kind of future productivity do we currently have and how can we increase that future productivity now?”

He said one of the main reasons this future isn't yet a reality is because "diagnostics are our biggest missing link”.

"The biggest hurdle is that our monitoring system can identify an issue but can't diagnose how to fix it,” he said.

"We're talking machine learning, or AI, which leads to another big issue. Our trust in these systems.

"There is a big societal issue with trusting a system to go and operate autonomously and the farmer trusting that machine to automatically carry out a task.”

He said once that trust is built, he believes "we will see a lot more AI put into the hands of farmers and managers”.

Dr Henry said CSIRO has also been seeing highly-promising results in virtual fencing - an animal-friendly fencing system that enables livestock to be confined or moved without using fixed fences.

He said virtual fencing works by moving animals around autonomously, using collars with coordinates, wireless technologies and sensors to control the location of livestock without the need for an actual fence.

"For example, if your feed is running short in this paddock, you can program the technology to automatically move livestock to another part of the property without having to herd them yourself,” he said.

"It can be customised to individual farms and locations, even taking into account what the forecast is for particular climates. Virtual fencing also lets you know where your animals are at any time of the day, which is excellent for herd management.”

Demographer Bernard Salt agrees with CSIRO on the promising future of digital agriculture, and believes smart farming will be used widely across the Northern Rivers in coming decades.

"Because of the diversity of agricultural produce in this region, and the smaller size of properties, I think Northern Rivers farmers will embrace ag-tech, and their properties will become very high-tech and more productive,” he said.

"The cost of technology is coming down, and the impact and benefits of technology are coming up.”