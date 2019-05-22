What is the future for our region?

Optus representatives Phillip Wills and Cameron Penfold with Northern Star general manager Rod Harris at the Future Northern Rivers with Bernard Salt presentation.

Optus representatives Phillip Wills and Cameron Penfold with Northern Star general manager Rod Harris at the Future Northern Rivers with Bernard Salt presentation. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT will the future of the Northern Rivers look like?

What will our population be, what services will we need?

Australia's leading demographer and key trend forecaster Bernard Salt has crunched the numbers and prepared a report to help answer these questions, ahead of The Northern Star's latest campaign Future Northern Rivers.

The campaign enjoyed a soft launch yesterday where campaign sponsors met with key staff from The Northern Star to unpack some of Mr Salt's findings and discuss the campaign.

Future Northern Rivers provides readers a prime opportunity to look forward across our region's integrated network of towns and villages, and to see where our future lies.

On June 3 The Northern Star will launch a two week editorial campaign examining the future of our region from Mr Salt's predictions.

Our journalists will unpack every facet from housing, jobs, tourism, education, infrastructure and business and rolling out stories in a series of articles surrounding this data.

The campaign culminates with a business event where Mr Salt will present his finding and lead a discussion with a panel of key sponsors and prominent industry leaders on how the current and future region will impact our lifestyle, employment opportunities, economy and tourism.

This event will be held on June 11 at Southern Cross University's Enterprise Lab in Lismore.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, these key figures will build an action plan for the future of the Northern Rivers which can be taken to the government.

Sponsors include Southern Cross University, Northern Rivers Joint Organisation, Optus, Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin, Regional Development Australia, NSW Business Chamber Northern NSW, Rous County Council and Primex.