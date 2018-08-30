What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

IT'S an interesting time for Australia's real estate market.

In the past five years we have seen one of the biggest booms in recent history.

There has been incredible growth in the capital cities, and on the Northern Rivers too, where some markets have had prices

double.

Now that Sydney and Melbourne are in slowdown mode, buyers and sellers are watching closely to see what impact this will have on the local market.

Historically, we've been about 12 months behind Sydney, and in the areas where growth has been most intense, it looks like things are now starting to cool down - a little.

While there's little doubt the Sydney slowdown will have some effect locally, generally, things are looking firm. People are still buying and selling, and price growth is continuing in many local suburbs.

As local agents will tell you, the Northern Rivers is its own market.

We have the lifestyle factor, a great climate, some of Australia's most spectacular coastline, a pristine natural environment, and a slower, more relaxed way of life that so many people crave.

There are always going to be people who want to live here.

The Northern Rivers is a popular destination for Sydney and Melbourne buyers who come to seek a better lifestyle and a more affordable mortgage. There's also migration form the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

It is a diverse market, with something for every budget.

The Byron Shire is still the most sought-after and expensive area on the Northern Rivers, and Byron Bay remains leader of the pack, with a median house price of $1.49 million.

Twenty minutes north, however, the tiny beachside suburb of New Brighton is giving Byron a run for its money, its median house price of $1.08 million earning it the tag of the new Wategos.

Twenty minutes south of Byron Bay, Lennox Head, in the Ballina Shire, has been performing exceptionally well, reflected in its median price of $900,000.

Its neighbour, Ballina, is also on the move, with increased development in the area helping to fuel house growth.

Further south, at Evans Head, local buyers from Lennox, Brunswick and Ocean Shores have been cashing in on high prices and moving south for a more affordable mortgage while still being close to the coast.

The high prices on the coast have rippled out to the inland areas, but there are still many affordable towns and villages.

Towns like Alstonville have escaped the 'hipsterfication' of coastal towns like Byron Bay and offer a village lifestyle while still being an easy distance to the coast.

In Goonellabah, things are really on the move. It's one of the largest and fastest growing residential areas on the Northern Rivers, and with plenty of land estates on the market, there's potential for a whole lot

more growth.

Almost 300 homes were sold there in the past 12 months and the median price remains relatively affordable for the region.

Further west, areas such as Nimbin and Kyogle are experiencing increasing interest from people looking for a tree change or a weekender in a friendly town with a relaxed country lifestyle.

For affordability, you can't beat Tenterfield. This emerging tourist destination offers a lovely climate, beautiful surroundings, good facilities and a median price of just $249,000.