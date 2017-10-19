25°
REVEALED: The best caravan park on the North Coast

North Coast Holiday Parks

THE North Coast Holiday Park at Evans Head has taken out the coveted title of Best North Coast Park (more than 100 sites) at the prestigious Caravan & Camping Industry Association NSW Awards of Excellence held this week.

Four other popular parks from the NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust Group also achieved finalist status.

This included Moonee Beach on the Mid North Coast, Eden on the South Coast, Copeton Waters in the Northern Tablelands and Burrinjuck Waters near Yass.

NCHP Evans Head manager, Adrian Easdown, said good team work, great customer service and invaluable support and leadership from the Trust Group was essential in achieving this positive industry recognition.

"The Trust and our team on the ground at Evans Head do everything they can to ensure that our guests enjoy a positive and memorable holiday experience," Adrian said.

Trust chief executive, Steve Edmonds, said he was proud to see the parks consistently receiving industry accolades.

"Our parks are spread throughout the State and represent the north and south coasts as well as country NSW," Mr Edmonds said.

"Our mission is to showcase the sensational locations in which our parks are located and I am proud to see all of our parks delivering this mission on so many levels.

