What is that in the sky?

Pilots from 82 Wing based at Amberley RAAF Base fly Super Hornets over the Evans Head Air Weapons Range during a training exercise.

IF YOU see a fast-moving aircraft in the sky today, don't be alarmed.

The Australian Government Department of Defence have advised media that two F/A-18F Super Hornets will be conducting low level flying exercise over Northern New South Wales and South-East Queensland today.

The aircraft will depart from Amberley at 2pm and transit to the western airspace in South-West Queensland for high level air to air training, a spokesperson said.

The F/A-18F aircraft will then descend to begin the low level navigation exercise from the south-western Queensland to Evans Head. The aircraft will transit northbound along the coast at low level all the way to the Sunshine Coast before returning to Amberley.

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr (300kts) at approximately 1.8 km (one nautical mile) off the coast.

This raise-train-sustain exercise is an important part of the vital training Air Combat Group aircrew conduct to develop the necessary skills used to maintain Australia's air combat capability.

Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves pilots and weapons systems officers maintaining skills in low level navigation training.

Air Force is committed to ensuring every effort is made to minimise any inconvenience to residents and will avoid built-up areas where possible. The ongoing support of local communities is appreciated.

Please be advised the times can change due to weather, or operational constraints.

Times: