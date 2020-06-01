What is reopening in Tenterfield?

CHANGES: Tenterfield Shire Council has announced a number of council-operated facilities will be reopen, or operating under new regulations. Photo: Supplied

TENTERFIELD residents will start to see a number of facilities starting to reopen following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions from June 1.

Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said the council will begin to reopen facilities to the community once again.

“After this long period isolation, it is wonderful that at last everything is slowly starting to re-open,” Cr Petty said.

“Our businesses have done it so hard for the past 12 months. We can hope and trust that things will start to return to normal, visitors will come and stay, and our economy can rebuild.”

Cr Petty said residents still need to exercise social distancing.

“I urge everyone to stay vigilant regarding social distancing, upload the COVIDSafe app to your mobile phone, and stay aware of the regulations with regard to gatherings.”

Visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19 to keep up to date on the latest information

Customer service

The council will operate a customer service desk with window access only from the visitor information centre where community members can pay rates and other activities.

The customer service desk will operate from 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Should you have an inquiry or wish to speak to members of the planning or any other section of the council, please continue to call (02) 6736 6000.

Please note that the council’s administration building remains closed to the public due to building works in progress.

Tenterfield Library

The library will be opened for two separate two hour sessions per day for members to renew and exchange books or access the public computers.

This allows staff to clean equipment to ensure the safety of all.

The library will be open from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 12 noon on Saturday.

Residents are reminded it is essential that you contact library staff on 6736 6060 or email tenpublic@tenterfield.nsw.gov.au to book computer time.

High risk residents wishing to use the library can do so between 9am and 10am Monday to Friday by appointment only.

Visitor Information Centre

The council’s visitor information centre will offer service available through the window desk only, with no access into the centre.

Opening hours are 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday, while the centre is closed Sunday.

Remaining closed

The Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts Museum and Cinema and the Council Depot in Riley Street remains closed at this time pending review.