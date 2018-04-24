What is innovation? Young magnates explains

Jack Delosa was the guest speaker at the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast on April 20.

Jack Delosa was the guest speaker at the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast on April 20. Erle Levey

CURRENT business owners, entrepreneurs and those looking to live out a dream were left inspired by the talk from young magnate Jack Delosa at the recent Caloundra Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast.

Mr Delosa travelled out for the event to talk to members about innovation and what it actually means at a business level last Friday morning.

At the age of 26, Mr Delosa had already started and built two businesses - MBE Education and Entourage.

He said he welcomed the new way people were looking at start-up businesses.

"I think business is always just a reflection of what's going us with us a human beings," he said.

"Being someone who speaks to a fair few business owners it's really refreshing for me that business owners today are less inclined to go in to business because they want to be the next Bill Gates or next billionaire.

"These days it's so much more about wanting to do something they enjoy and wanting to do something meaningful."

Mr Delosa said innovation was a buzz word in the business world at the moment.

"What is innovation? I honestly think it's doing things or building new things with the customer in mind," he said.

"But that's not reserved to the likes of Uber of Airbnb or Facebook. So you're a local real estate agent. How do you better serve your audience and how do you do get people's attention? That's innovation."

Mr Delosa said just because your idea fails the first time doesn't mean you should give up on it.

"History shows that human beings are resistant to change," he said.

"One of the fundamentals of innovation is initially it seems like a really dumb idea. Initially it's not great the first time.

"Innovation is uncomfortable and you have to go out of your comfort levels to create something great."