Will one of Lismore's favourite restaurants reopen?

IT'S the popular Lismore business which led the post-flood recovery charge and created the I Heart Lismore banners to help pull the town through its tough time.

Yet while the Facebook account of Black Sombrero still carries a jaunty 'Flood? What flood?' comment, the Mexican eatery's doors at 136 Keen St have been closed for weeks.

And fans of their delicious taquitos, enchiladas and margaritas are getting anxious.

When owner Julie Dickson announced the closure on social media on August 7, she indicated the business would only be closed for a short while.

She tweeted via blacksombreromex, "Hi Folks, some temporarily sad news I'm afraid, but don't fret, it's not game over, just a retreat and regroup! Bred tough in Lismore ... watch this space for updates. XOX Julie."

But the restaurant's phone message delivered a reality check.

"Folks, the Lismore flood delivered a punch that we're struggling to recover from. I've had to make the hard decision to press 'pause' and roll the doors while we regroup and decide on the best way forward. Don't panic. Black Sombrero will live to see another day, we just need some time to plan the best way forward for a bright future for Black Sombrero and Lismore. Watch our Facebook or Instagram for updates about reopening. Love Julie."

However, so far, there's been only silence.

The Northern Star has been unable to make contact with the owner.