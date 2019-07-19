What is a Pop Culture Fest and why is this town having one?

Casino Indoor Sports Stadium will host a Pop Culture Festival in August and Steve Irwin lookalike Jamiel Lambeth, a secret Ninja Turtle, compere Josh Macdonald and Kiki the dog will be there.

Casino Indoor Sports Stadium will host a Pop Culture Festival in August and Steve Irwin lookalike Jamiel Lambeth, a secret Ninja Turtle, compere Josh Macdonald and Kiki the dog will be there. Susanna Freymark

STARWARS storm troopers and Vikings will invade Casino's first Pop Culture Festival next month.

Pop culture includes modern popular culture aimed particularly at younger people ranging from fashion, TV characters, video games - anything that represents the iconography of pop culture.

Steve Irwin lookalike Jamiel Lambeth will be there and 15 year old Josh Macdonald from Casino will compere on the day. Casino's Kiki the dog has an array of outfits to wear to the event. Anything goes.

Richmond Valley Council's Ben West said kids in Casino didn't get to experience an event like comic con or Supernova.

Along with judo instructor Melissa Seikot, they came up with the idea to be held at the Casino Indoor Stadium.

Josh said the festival would engage people's imaginations.

"The idea is that they can be more themselves by being someone else for the day,” he said.

The Vikings will be at Casino's Pop Culture Festival. Marc Stapelberg

One of the day's highlights is the Talent Show at 2pm featuring local talent inspired by popular culture. Applications to submit a video are open until August 9.

There will a Viking re-enactment, vintage comic book stalls, music, food and much more on Sunday, August 18 at the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium.

To enter the Talent Show send a video to the Casino Pop Culture Festival Facebook Page or email a short video to zsarstar@msn.com.Interested stall holders can call 0428 624 500.