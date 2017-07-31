26°
What increased airport security means for locals

Samantha Poate
| 31st Jul 2017 12:45 PM
Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal is said to be running on schedule despite increased security measures being rolled out to all major airports. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star
Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal is said to be running on schedule despite increased security measures being rolled out to all major airports. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

TRAVELLERS coming back to the Northern Rivers are urged to give themselves more time at metro airports as the Federal Government implements higher security measures following a foiled terror plot.

The Australian Government has advised travellers to:

  • Arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights
  • Limit carry on and checked luggage
  • Expect extra scrutiny and delays when passing through security screenings.

In a statement from the Gold Coast Airport it was confirmed that the Australian Government's introduction of additional aviation security measures were applied and passengers should expect delays due to increased security.

The statement read: "It's important to note that these additional measures may place (an) additional burden on check-in and screening at the airport so we encourage passengers to allow for possible delays and arrive at the airport with ample time before their flight."

However it is still yet to be confirmed if these changes will be carried out across some of Australia's regional airports.

Lismore City Council's Commercial Services Business Manager, Kevin Trustum, said their airport operations are running as normal with no foreseen delays.

"At this stage the council hasn't made any changes with regards to the security at Lismore Airport," Mr Trustum said.

"We will wait until we are directed by the Government on what we need to do if we need to do anything."

Acting Airport Manager at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, Howard Ludgate, said he could not comment on security measures at the airport but assures patrons there are no current delays to their flights.

"Passengers should just keep in touch with their airlines to see if there are any delays, there haven't been any delays so far and today's schedule is running on time."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  airport security ballina byron gateway airport federal goverment gold coast airport lismore airport northern rivers

