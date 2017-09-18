What if your marriage equality postal vote doesn't turn up?

Same sex marriage advocate Niko Salas, center, waves a rainbow flag during a protest in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 26, 2009. The California Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage Tuesday, but it also decided that the estimated 18,000 gay couples who tied the knot before the law took effect will stay wed. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WITH people reporting on social media they haven't received their forms for the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, we thought we'd take a look when you should expect them to arrive, and what to do if they don't.

If you were enrolled on the Commonwealth Electoral Roll, or made a legitimate application for enrolment, by 24 August 2017, you should receive a postal vote in the mail - only one postal vote per eligible Australian

Mailing of forms began on September 12 in a staggered delivery schedule, and should be received by September 25.

If you have not received your postal vote by that date, you can contact 1800 572 113.

October 20 is the final day for requesting or picking up replacement forms.

Postal votes must be mailed by October 27 and received by November 7. The ABS cannot accept surveys received at the address after 6pm (local time) on that date.

Results will be published on the Australian Bureau of Statistics website on November 15.

Filling out the form is simple - there is only one question - "Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?".

Using a dark pen, mark either yes or no to the question.

Put your form in the reply paid envelope and mail it back, no postal stamp required.

To ensure your vote is counted, follow some simple rules; mark only one box and make sure the barcode is not missing or altered. Also, don't add anything to the envelope - glitter was suggested as a form of protest, but will only raise the ire of those having to open the envelopes.

Participation in the survey is voluntary, forms should be destroyed if you don't complete them.

There is support available for people with an illness, injury or disability who may find completing a postal survey more difficult.

The ABS is working in partnership with the National Relay Service (NRS) to help people who are deaf or have a hearing or speech impairment to complete the survey.

The NRS is a confidential, 24-hour service, available anywhere in Australia.

To make a call:

TTY/voice calls 133 677

Speak & Listen 1300 555 727

SMS relay 0423 677 767

You can also ask a trusted person (a family member or friend) to help you to complete your survey, or to complete the survey on your behalf.

Online or telephone response

Between September 25 and October 20 2017, people with an illness, injury or disability can also request a Secure Access Code via the online enquiry form or by calling the Information Line. If you are deaf, or have a hearing or speech impairment, please contact us through the National Relay Service.

An email or SMS, including a unique 16-digit Secure Access Code will be sent to your nominated email address or mobile. The code can be used to provide an anonymous survey response through an automated telephone service, a secure online form or via a ABS Customer Assistance Team.