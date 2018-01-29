What if the Lake Pool was moved to the middle of Lismore?

The Lismore Lake Pool on a quiet day. The Northern Star Archives

LISMORE is definitely lacking in tourist attractions of the natural and recreational variety.

It's great that there's world heritage rainforest and pristine beaches within 35 minutes' drive of the place, but that doesn't help locals looking for something quick and easy to do without having to pack a cut lunch.

That's why there has been so much passion about restoring the Lismore Lake Pool, which was unceremoniously closed in 2011 because the council failed to maintain it properly.

The council's failure to preserve a popular free swimming destination for families on blistering hot days was and still is seen by many as a slap in the face to residents and ratepayers

GOLD: The Lismore Lake Pool in its prime in the 1970s, as a free public amenity for young and old. Facebook

That's why the campaign to reopen the Lake Pool won't end unless it is victorious, or a better alternative supersedes it.

Former Lismore Lake Pool Action Group Public Relations officer Tony Beard, pictured in 2011, wanted Lismore City Council to view the pool as a tourist attraction. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

I can think of two possible options.

OPTION ONE

The first and most ambitious option is to fully embrace the concept of a Brisbane Southbank style water park right in the heart of Lismore, between the Square and the CBD.

The vision is not some concreted quadrangle with a few fountains for kids.

It is a proper swimming "beach” with a large pool. And entry is free.

The iconic Streets Beach at South Bank is always a must-see when visiting Brisbane. Photo Megan Mackander / Caloundra Weekly Megan Mackander

Yes, the area is inundated even during a minor flood, which may kill the idea outright. But perhaps it needs to be moved or elevated somewhere close where it won't be flooded as badly or at all.

I can think of nothing better for Lismore than a large recreational swimming and play space for all ages in the middle of the town. In summer, the place would be packed.

Young families and teens would have a compelling reason to come to town. And Lismore's economy would benefit hugely as a result, particularly with the Square and the CBD a short walk away.

Just look at how Brisbane's Southbank Parklands has created a vibrant hub out of nothing, and a reason even for Northern Rivers residents to head to Brisbane.

My understanding is Lismore City Council has abandoned such a bold idea in its vision of the Lismore Regional Park with a "watered down” version, essentially a kid-friendly water play park.

OPTION TWO: 'Recycle' an existing waterhole

The second option is admittedly is about 10 minutes drive from Lismore, or a 30 minute bike ride.

This would involve re-landscaping the old Bexhill Quarry to transform it into an well marketed, attractive swimming spot.

Yannick van Steen and Cheyenne can de Ruit check out the Bexhill quarry. Marc Stapelberg

Last week the Bexhill Quarry was unofficially declared safe to swim in thanks to the good work of Graham Lancaster of the Southern Cross University Environmental Analysis Lab.

Mr Lancaster measured the quantity of acid in the water and concluded that it was no longer significantly acidic enough to be a concern.

In fact, he said the water was "pristine”, in that the level of faecal coliforms and blue green algae is negligible compared to other waterholes.

It's also a stunning shade of turquoise, thanks to the slightly raised concentration of non-toxic metals such as manganese in the water.

This area, apologies to Bexhill residents who want to keep it a secret, is a major Crown Land asset.

Ivy Renolds and Sebastian Muecke at the Bexhill Quarry. Marc Stapelberg

If properly developed, it could be transformed into a very attractive public amenity.

Proper health and safety regulations would demand warning signs about the potentially unstable cliff and submerged objects in the pool. Such hazards should not be a deal breaker.

The swimming spot would ideally need an enlarged and paved car park, and some re landscaping of the southern side to make it more attractive.

It also dovetails perfectly into another proposed amenity for the region - the Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

The Bexhill Quarry is literally 50m from the rail corridor, which is right next to Bangalow Rd. That means if the trail is built between Lismore and Eltham, you could ride from Lismore to the old quarry for a dip.

And residents of Eltham and Booyong and Bangalow could ride west for a swim instead of just east.

The old quarry just needs a new name. How about - the Lismore lagoon?

Food for thought on a very hot Australia Day.