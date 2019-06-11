What housing will look like in 2036, and where it will go

THERE will be a number of changes over the next 20 years to household size and make-up -think smaller lots, dual occupancies, more apartments, villas and townhouses.

The region will accommodate an additional 76,200 people, which will generate the need for 46,000 new homes.

Priorities for governments is to "encourage housing diversity by delivering 40 per cent of new housing in the form of dual occupancies, apartments, townhouses, villas or dwellings on lots less than 400sq m, by 2036”.

That's according to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment which is working with councils to deliver directions and actions set out in its blueprint for the North Coast in 2036.

In order to facilitate the expected growth to the region a different approach to housing delivery will be required on the North Coast to respond to these changes.

According to the data almost one-third of residents will be aged 65 years and over, and couple-only and single-person households will represent the largest share of households.

These changes will not only increase the demand for housing, but also the need for a greater variety of accommodation.

Here is some of the information contained in the North Coast blueprint by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment:

Ballina Shire

By 2036 it's projected the shire will have a population of 45,850 and will need 22,000 dwellings - an additional 2550.

Ballina Shire is a popular lifestyle, tourism, cultural and recreation destination, and Ballina is the shire's strategic centre and provides essential and higher-level services to residents.

Lennox Head, Alstonville and Wollongbar fulfil local service needs for residents who are based further inland and on the coast.

The Ballina to Lennox Head coastal strip and the red soil plateau, in particular, possess unique landscapes and cultural values, and will form the basis for ongoing lifestyle and economic opportunities. Ballina's extensive open space assets contribute significantly to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of Ballina.

Ballina has a strong and diverse economy sustained by a stable and highly skilled workforce. The shire delivers a range of employment opportunities, with a strong retail sector in Kerr St, as well as health, education, cultural and recreation opportunities.

Housing will be delivered at Cumbalum, Wardell, on North Creek Rd and at Lennox Head, and higher density housing in appropriate locations will be delivered.

Byron Shire

By 2036 it's projected the shire will have a population of 37,950 and will need 19,250 dwellings - an additional 3150.

The shire is one of Australia's most visited local government areas, with stunning beaches and hinterland, and vibrant centres like Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby and Bangalow. These communities are centres of creativity, provide boutique retail, food and accommodation options, essential services, and offer a unique lifestyle.

Byron has a strong economy based on the tourism, creative arts, agricultural, food manufacturing and health sectors. Continuing connectivity improvements to Lismore, Ballina, the Tweed and South East Queensland through the Pacific Highway upgrade and digital technology will support future economic growth.

Housing will be delivered at West Byron and opportunities for increased housing diversity in the form of additional multi-unit dwellings in appropriate locations will be investigated.

Lismore City

By 2036 it's projected Lismore will have a population of 51,750 and will need 23,900 dwellings - an additional 3350.

Lismore is a regional city providing essential and high-level services to residents. Smaller local centres such as Goonellabah, Bexhill, Clunes, Dunoon, The Channon, Nimbin, Goolmangar, Caniaba and Wyrallah fulfil local service needs and contribute to the character of the area.

The local government area includes part of the Border Ranges rainforest region, one of 15 Australian biodiversity hotspots, and supports fertile, productive land and expansive floodplains. This rich environment underpins the area's important agricultural and tourism sectors.

The city has a strong and growing economy that continues to attract and support jobs, anchored by major retail, civic and tertiary infrastructure. Lismore Base Hospital will continue to be a catalyst for growth of the health services industry. The Lismore campus of Southern Cross University will deliver sustained growth in education and training.

Lismore's proximity to significant rural production areas in the Richmond Valley and Kyogle council areas offer opportunities to activate agribusiness and leverage cross-border agricultural activities in the Darling Downs and freight transport opportunities at Beaudesert and Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport.

Housing will be delivered at North Lismore and Goonellabah, with additional land to be investigated at Dunoon, Clunes, Bexhill, Wyrallah, Caniaba and Nimbin and higher density housing in appropriate locations will be delivered.

Kyogle

By 2036 it's projected Kyogle will have a population of 9550 and will need 4900 dwellings - an additional 100.

The Kyogle local government area has a rich history and is well known for its heritage buildings and architecture that reflects the early timber milling and agricultural ventures of the area.

Kyogle is the focal point for the area, providing local retail, commercial and community services and a high quality of life for residents and visitors.

The area has an array of spectacular natural and cultural attributes, including the renowned Border Ranges, Toonumbar and Richmond Range national parks, which are major drawcards for tourists, particularly those seeking eco-tourism and adventure tourism experiences.

Kyogle is the gateway to the rich agricultural areas in Queensland, including the Scenic Rim and Darling Downs. Improved transport connectivity to Lismore, Casino and the adjoining areas of Queensland will support future economic opportunities for Kyogle.

Housing will be delivered to the northern, eastern and southern fringes of Kyogle.

Village and rural lifestyles of Woodenbong, Bonalbo, Tabulam, Mummulgum, Cawongla, Old Bonalbo, Geneva, Wiangaree and Mallanganee will be supported.

Richmond Valley

By 2036 it's projected Richmond Valley will have a population of 25,650 and will need 12,300 dwellings - an additional 1550.

The Richmond Valley spreads from the coastline at Evans Head, along the Richmond River to the rural heartland of Casino and out to the Richmond Ranges.

Casino is the focal centre of the Richmond Valley and the region's beef industry, and is the location of the Northern Co-operative Meat Company and the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, the largest abattoir and livestock exchange in northern NSW.

Casino is supported by centres such as Woodburn, Evans Head, Broadwater, Coraki and Rileys Hill, which provide rural lifestyle and coastal living opportunities. These centres provide economic diversity through strong retail and tourism sectors and emerging creative industries.

Richmond Valley also has a number of important environmental assets, including wetlands and coastal heath systems located within the Broadwater and Bundjalung national parks. These assets continue to draw tourists and contribute to attractive lifestyles.

Housing will be delivered in Rileys Hill, Evans Head, Woodburn and Casino.

The variety of housing options available in Casino, Evans Head and Coraki will be enhanced and the unique character of local towns and villages supported.