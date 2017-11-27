Menu
What hidden aviation treasures do you have?

The Everett family with Evans Head Aviation Museum VP John Gosper (centre) and the Mosquito Bomber canopy that had been stored away for many years.
The Everett family with Evans Head Aviation Museum VP John Gosper (centre) and the Mosquito Bomber canopy that had been stored away for many years. Samantha Elley
Samantha Elley
by

A RECENT donation to the Evans Head Aviation Museum has prompted a callout for other hidden treasures.

The Everett family of Evans Head recently donated the canopy of a De Havilland Mosquito Bomber to the museum after finding it amongst the belongings of patriarch Stuart Everett.

A picture of the De Havilland Mosquito Bomber and canopy.
A picture of the De Havilland Mosquito Bomber and canopy. Samantha Elley

"Dad acquired it back in the day when (the Evans Head Bombing and Gunnery school) were cleaning up,” son Peter Everett said.

"He must have thought back then that it was valuable.”

The family gathered at the museum on the weekend to officially hand over the piece of historical memorabilia.

It symbolised a time when 200 aircraft graced the hangars of the Evans Head Bombing and Gunnery school during World War II.

"After the school was decommissioned in the 1950s many of the planes were stored in old sheds around the airport,” Evans Head Museum vice president John Gosper said.

"Getting something like (the canopy) is incredible because of the age of the item and the fact it was stored so well, is valuable for us.”

Mr Gosper said the museum recently acquired an Anson airplane starter engine that someone had bought some time ago for a few pounds, when the school was decommissioned.

"We would like to put a call out to anyone who may have bought parts of the airplanes when the school was decommissioned,” Mr Gosper said.

"They may have them stored in sheds somewhere, and they may help us restore our planes.”

You can contact the Evans Head Aviation Museum through its website ehmahaa.org.au

