What heatwave? Top temps our towns have experienced

When temperatures were topped in the Northern Rivers. Contributed

WHILE parts of Australia goes into meltdown as a heatwave sweeps across bringing temperatures in the high 40's, Northern Rivers residents are copping standard summer temperatures.

Yes, it's hot but it's nothing like the consistent temperatures above 45C other parts of the country are experiencing.

Temperatures aren't expected to exceed 32C in Byron Bay and Ballina for the next week, but could be a little warmer to the west with Lismore set to reach 36C today and 41C in Casino.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's climate data here's when our towns really felt the heat:

Lismore: January 3rd 2006 was the highest recorded temperature in January for Lismore at 40.4C, the highest minimum at 25.5C.

Lismore's minimum temperatures for the next week sit under 20C.

On overage the number of days in January over 40C in Lismore is 0.1, and 2.8 over 35C.

Casino: Casino's highest recorded January temperature is 44C (January 6 1994), the highest minimum temperature 28.4C (January 8 2004).

Ballina: It was January 12 2002 that Ballina recorded its highest temperature at 42C, and January 8 2004 with the highest minimum temperature of 25C.

Byron Bay: According to Weather Zone 34C was Byron Bay's highest January temperatures in 2012, the highest minimum in 2007 at 24.5C.