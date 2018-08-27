What has crossbench move cost Kevin Hogan?

Nationals MP Kevin Hogan says he will move to the crossbench, further destabilising the Coaltion’s grasp on power. Picture: Sean Davey.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has said he likely won't consider rejoining the government benches until at least after the next election as part of his protest against the chronic leadership turmoil in Canberra.

The two term Nationals MP became the focus of national media attention at the height of the leadership crisis last week, when he denounced the succession of Prime Ministerial knifings and announced he would move to the cross benches.

Today he said his decision wasn't without consequences, and wasn't a "walk in the park".

"This is not a small step," Mr Hogan said.

"There is certainly fallout for me from this. This has come at the expense of my career, and a personal cost.

"But I'm going to stand by it, I felt very strongly about this and I'm not stopping it."

Mr Hogan couldn't say whether he would lose the Deputy Speaker position to which he was promoted to in March. That hasn't been decided yet.

However, he lost the chance for a Ministerial role, which may have been a possibility when new PM Scott Morrison reshuffled his cabinet over the weekend. Under the Coalition agreement the Nationals are entitled to a certain quota of cabinet positions.

But Mr Hogan he had to "take a stand" because "if I didn't say anything I am implicitly condoning the activity, and I couldn't do that".

He said it wasn't about policy, or personality, but about respect for the office of the Prime Minister.

"I don't have a problem with the Nationals. I don't have a problem with a lot of the policy going through the Coalition party room now. We're doing some good things"

"If this was a one off.... I don't think I'd have a problem."

"This is about seven (Prime Ministers) in 10 years."

"I had to do something that I felt was more than just words."

He said while his actions certainly put him out on a limb, some Liberal MPs had approached him to quietly say 'good on you' for taking a stand.