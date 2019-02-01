What happens when your birth doesn't go to plan?

CAN you still dye your hair when you're pregnant? Is it safe to sleep on your back? These and more questions are answered in 9 Months, a new book by Northern Rivers obstetrician Dr David Addenbrooke and Bachelor of Science and mother Ruby Matley.

The text is claimed the first new pregnancy guide for Australian women by Australian authors in more than 20 years.

Dr Addenbrooke, who works in both public and private practice as an obstetrician as well as a laparoscopic pelvic surgeon, grew up on the Northern Rivers and went to school in Alstonville.

He left the area to pursue a career in medicine and hospital training, but he admits he took the first opportunity he could to come back.

"I took the first opportunity to return after I completed my specialist qualifications and have been here since 2014," he said.

"This area has always been home to me, and (it's) the place I wanted to raise my kids to have the same lifestyle I enjoyed.

Dr Addenbrooke said he decided to write 9 Months because there wasn't really a pregnancy book that he could recommend to women.

"While there are a lot of books out there, there are very few actually written by an obstetrician, and I found that a lot of pregnancy books gloss over the nitty gritty detail of what actually happens if you need a medical intervention, in favour of focusing on the normal, which is also important," he said.

"When I was speaking with Ruby, we had the idea of a book which combines both perspectives - a woman's perspective who has been through pregnancy and can give reassurance and advice on normal changes, diet and lifestyle, combined with an obstetrician's perspective which describes the tests, treatments and potential complications in an easy to understand manner, but with enough detail for women to be prepared and informed."

Cover art for 9 Months by Dr David Addenbrooke and Ruby Matley.

Asked if there is anything he would encourage from the myriad of 'alternative' ways of doing things around births, Dr Addenbrooke said he would recommend delayed cord clamping.

"This is frequently requested and basically means waiting for a while after the birth before we cut the umbilical cord, usually until it has completely stopped pulsating," he said.

" It may be beneficial for improving the baby's iron stores during the early months.

"It is also really nice to have a bit of time to regroup and relax for the parents before experiencing that special moment of cutting the cord."