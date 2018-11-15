What happens to racehorses when they retire?

Winners of the Off the Track Series for 2016 Worldy exhibited by Kirsty Harper Purcell, Beckham exhibited by Leanne Bordin and Border Loop exhibited by Issabell Ellis

THEY say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but Alstonville-based horse lover Libby Went wants to do just that and promotes ex-racehorse's future into another field.

This Saturday at Bangalow Show, show winning horses who have been trained in the show ring after their racing careers will be competing in the final.

A long-time show competitor herself, Ms Went has been involved in show-ring classes at every agricultural show from Coffs Harbour to Murwillumbah.

"Our aim behind all this is to be positive about re-homing and educating ex-racehorses for the show ring," Ms Went said.

"The horses in the shows have either had to race or barrier trial and we have horses from Australia and overseas such as Hong Kong."

This is the third year and this year caters for three levels of horses - open off the track for horses of any age and ability, newcomer section (for horses just from the track who haven't been in shows) and NRRA (Northern Rivers Racing Association) - people who reside in that area (district class).

Ms Went said two specialist judges will be judging the finals.

"There is about $400 up for first prize," she said.

"Up to 10 horses could be competing in each section in the final."

Ms Went has competed for about 50 years and said she thought these horses can be used in quite a few fields apart from racing "if they are treated the right way and re-educated slowly".

"Each horse competes under their racing name...last year a lot of people found it really interesting by looking at the horses now and they'd remember some of their names from when they were racing.

"A lot of people are under the impression that racehorses cant do anything else, but it's to prove they have got the ability to be retrained in another field.

"There are a lot of horses that change into something else completely."

"I would like to see Racing NSW become involved to promote the horses in our area and NSW."

Bangalow Show at Bangalow Showgrounds on November 16 and 17.