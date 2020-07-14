What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

LOCALS can rest easier knowing Tweed-Byron police are following up on travellers who get turned away at the Queensland border.

The region's top cop revealed any information given to the Queensland Police by commuters who are refused entry into Queensland is being passed on for Tweed police to use in enforcing COVID-19 measures.

There has been public outcry on social media by the shire's residents worried about the potential transfer of the coronavirus by travellers who could not prove they had not been in a hotspot within 14 days.

NSW closed the Victorian border last Wednesday, but this is still within the 14-day incubation period, so travellers who came into NSW before the border closure could potentially still be carriers of COVID-19.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Superintendent Dave Roptell said police were committed to compliance checks and had received information like names and the car number plates of those turned away.

It is understood those turned away at the border are being given the direction to return to where they travelled from.

For Victorian travellers that would mean their home state.

Supt Roptell said it was a complex situation and police were doing the best to follow up to ensure the safety of Tweed's residents, but admitted the system was based on honesty.

If the community has concerns about those breaking COVID-19 safety measures contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.