What happened to the timber from historic Tabulam bridge?

Months after the opening of the shiny new $48 million bridge at Tabulam, plans are in motion to commemorate the old one.

The historic bridge was demolished as part of the replacement project, despite repeated efforts from local residents to save the 120-year-old structure.

The new bridge was opened to traffic in September last year.

More than 1300 vehicles use it every day, including trucks, and its construction created 40 full-time jobs and supported 25 local suppliers.

Finishing work is almost complete.

Transport for NSW Director North Region, Anna Zycki, said parts of the old bridge had not gone to waste.

What's left of the old Tabulam bridge, and the new bridge.

The project team will use a section of the old bridge to build a viewing platform in a new park being built on the eastern side of the river.

"This area will include a raised platform built using a truss from the old bridge where people will be able to view that bridge's piers, which will remain in the Clarence River as a permanent memory of its many years of service to the community," Ms Zycki said.

"Community feedback was a vital part in the process of reusing the timber in this way, together with providing additional parking to complement the viewing area and selecting feature trees to provide more colour in the park.

"Transport for NSW will also install a sign featuring historic information about the old Tabulam Bridge, a sitting area and footpath.

"Other timber elements of the bridge have been supplied to Tabulam Public School, Casino Museum, and Tenterfield Shire and Kyogle Shire councils."

Work on the park area and landscaping is expected to start in April and take about three months to complete, weather permitting.

During this time, the project team will continue to work with key stakeholders to develop content for the interpretative signage panels for display on the viewing platform.