Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Tabulam bridge.
The Tabulam bridge.
News

What happened to the timber from historic Tabulam bridge?

Rebecca Lollback
8th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Months after the opening of the shiny new $48 million bridge at Tabulam, plans are in motion to commemorate the old one.

 

The historic bridge was demolished as part of the replacement project, despite repeated efforts from local residents to save the 120-year-old structure.

The new bridge was opened to traffic in September last year.

>>> 'HE'S A GOOSE': Barnaby's bridge stunt scored

>>> The real official opening of new Tabulam bridge

More than 1300 vehicles use it every day, including trucks, and its construction created 40 full-time jobs and supported 25 local suppliers.

Finishing work is almost complete.

Transport for NSW Director North Region, Anna Zycki, said parts of the old bridge had not gone to waste.

 

What's left of the old Tabulam bridge, and the new bridge.
What's left of the old Tabulam bridge, and the new bridge.

 

The project team will use a section of the old bridge to build a viewing platform in a new park being built on the eastern side of the river.

"This area will include a raised platform built using a truss from the old bridge where people will be able to view that bridge's piers, which will remain in the Clarence River as a permanent memory of its many years of service to the community," Ms Zycki said.

"Community feedback was a vital part in the process of reusing the timber in this way, together with providing additional parking to complement the viewing area and selecting feature trees to provide more colour in the park.

"Transport for NSW will also install a sign featuring historic information about the old Tabulam Bridge, a sitting area and footpath.

"Other timber elements of the bridge have been supplied to Tabulam Public School, Casino Museum, and Tenterfield Shire and Kyogle Shire councils."

Work on the park area and landscaping is expected to start in April and take about three months to complete, weather permitting.

During this time, the project team will continue to work with key stakeholders to develop content for the interpretative signage panels for display on the viewing platform.

clarence river northern rivers community tabulam tabulam bridge transport for nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in northern NSW

        Premium Content Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in northern NSW

        News A man has died after three cars collided in the state’s north today.

        What Lismore landmarks will star in new Netflix series

        Premium Content What Lismore landmarks will star in new Netflix series

        News Melissa McCarthy’s new Netflix series will be filmed in Lismore this week.

        Crews battle house fire, paramedics assess 31-year-old man

        Premium Content Crews battle house fire, paramedics assess 31-year-old man

        News Firefighters are wearing full breathing apparatus as they work to bring a house...

        'Holy sh-t': Resident's terror as gunshots ring out

        Premium Content 'Holy sh-t': Resident's terror as gunshots ring out

        News Nightmare scenario for residents in Dunoon