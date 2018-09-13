What happened to Naomi?

THE AUSTRALIAN Missing Person's Register is asking anyone for information on the location of Naomi Hewitt to contact police.

The 37-year-old was last seen in Grafton three weeks ago, but her mobile was found last week in a laundromat in Cairns, Queensland.

Her loved ones are concerned for her welfare as Naomi has a medical condition.

She could be frequenting communities who lead alternative lifestyles.

If you see Naomi, please contact Cairns police on 4030 7000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.