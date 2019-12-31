Menu
Artist in resident Andy Mac and Festival Director Brandon Saul in front of one of multiple dazzle campflague buses, part of Mr Mac’s interactive arts project.
News

What it really takes to entertain 20,000 people

Amber Gibson
31st Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S almost time for Falls Byron Festival Director Brandon Saul and Arts Precinct Curator Andy Mac to get ready and watch their many months of work entertain over 20,000 people.

It's all about "creating the magic" Mr Saul said, so 'people can discover things for themselves'.

Among 50 international and national acts, festival goers have the opportunity to discover a 100 metre-long, three-day collaborative art wall, Ping Pong pavilion, interactive cubes of light crafted into a stonehenge, and a water park inspired by Palm Springs.

"I'm alarmingly relaxed, everything is in order this year, Mr Saul said.

Where to escape the heat: A water park inspired by palm springs will be offering people to cool off in the pool.
All arts and entertainment activities will be hosted in Area 51, the lifestyle precinct, where artist in residence, Andy Mac has painted a 56 metre wall, multiple buses, cars and caravans and 20 cows to conduct an optimical field experiment.

"The design is inspired by dazzle campflague from WW1 which was camouflage designed by artists, usually camouflage is designed to hide something but dazzle camouflage is the opposite," Mr Mac said.

"It is designed to confuse the enemy looking at your vehicle, trying to judge how fast it's going and where it is going."

The wall has taken Mr Mac almost two weeks to paint.

Luxury accommodation: Glamping options on site.
On the safety side of things, Mr Saul said they are mindful of safety and sustainability this year.

In light of National discussion to tackle drug taking at music festivals, Falls Festival will be one of the first to roll out the Amnesty drug bin initiative offering anyone the opportunity to dispose of drugs before entering, without punishment.

"I think it's a good idea," Mr Saul said.

More than 100 security, medical, emergency services personnel and police will also be onsite.

