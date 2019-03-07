What gigs are on this week?
Thursday, March 7
- Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden, Street Level presents Bumble 7pm; Band Room, Young Guns Comedy Tour 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Beginners Summerland Rockers 7pm; Dance with Danny Doon 7.30pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Karaoke 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Cassie 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Aloha Baby 7.30pm, 8.45pm
Friday, March 8
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Craig Atkins 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge Morning Melodies - Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am
- Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Women of Rock, International Women's Day Music Night with Nicole Brophy, Sophie Ozard, Shelley May, Lou May 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Duo 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Lemaire 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Junkyard presents New in Town Comedy Night 8.30pm; DJ in the Beer Garden 10pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Happy Rayz 7pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Andy K Duo 6pm
- Plateau Sports, Alstonville: Jeff Massey 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Band 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Felix 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall, Tintenbar: Sprung Integrated Dance 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7.30pm, 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Saturday, March 9
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jock Barnes 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jordan McRobie 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Rabbits Eat Lettuce Official Launch Party 2pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Caine Cutters Band 6pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mark Heazlett Band 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Nicks: The Sounds of Stevie 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub 9.30pm; Hot Dog 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Mark David Express 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Duncan Woods / Cat Nip 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm, 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Sunday, March 10
- Billinudgel Hotel: Wendy Ford and Friends 'Rally for Rail' 3pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Earth Dance 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Chris Aronsten 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Yolan 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Catchpole 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Nate Daniels 4pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Afternoon of Country Terry Wells and Friends 2pm
- Plateau Sports, Alstonville: Lee James 2.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: The Postmortemists 2pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sarah Stando Noon
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Mercy Mercy 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce 7.30pm, 8.45pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, March 11
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm
Tuesday, March 12
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Jam Night 7.30pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers New Course Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm; Hot Dog 9.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
Wednesday, March 13
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm Partner dance lessons 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm