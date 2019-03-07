What gigs are on this week?

Menu
COMING TO TOWN: Acclaimed singer-songwriter James Reyne brings his A Crawl to Now Tour , a 90-minute live show featuring songs chosen from more than 20 albums, from Australian Crawl to now. Reyne will perform tomorrow at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head. The show starts at 7.30pm and includes an intermission. Doors open at 6pm, with food and beverages available to buy. The show is a licensed event.
Javier Encalada
7th Mar 2019 3:48 PM
Thursday, March 7

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Beer Garden, Street Level presents Bumble 7pm; Band Room, Young Guns Comedy Tour 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Beginners Summerland Rockers 7pm; Dance with Danny Doon 7.30pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Cassie 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Trio 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Aloha Baby 7.30pm, 8.45pm

Friday, March 8

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Craig Atkins 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge Morning Melodies - Dean Doyle with Sophistication 9.30am
  • Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Women of Rock, International Women's Day Music Night with Nicole Brophy, Sophie Ozard, Shelley May, Lou May 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rochelle Lees Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Lemaire 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Junkyard presents New in Town Comedy Night 8.30pm; DJ in the Beer Garden 10pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Happy Rayz 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Andy K Duo 6pm
  • Plateau Sports, Alstonville: Jeff Massey 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clark Band 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Felix 7pm
  • Tintenbar Hall, Tintenbar: Sprung Integrated Dance 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Quackers 7.30pm, 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

Saturday, March 9

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jock Barnes 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jordan McRobie 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Rabbits Eat Lettuce Official Launch Party 2pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Caine Cutters Band 6pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pink Zinc 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Mark Heazlett Band 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Nicks: The Sounds of Stevie 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub 9.30pm; Hot Dog 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Mark David Express 7pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Duncan Woods / Cat Nip 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm, 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm

Sunday, March 10

  • Billinudgel Hotel: Wendy Ford and Friends 'Rally for Rail' 3pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Earth Dance 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Chris Aronsten 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Yolan 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Catchpole 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Nate Daniels 4pm
  • Lismore City Bowling Club: Afternoon of Country Terry Wells and Friends 2pm
  • Plateau Sports, Alstonville: Lee James 2.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: The Postmortemists 2pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sarah Stando Noon
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Mercy Mercy 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce 7.30pm, 8.45pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, March 11

  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Armitage 7pm

Tuesday, March 12

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Jam Night 7.30pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers New Course Intermediate 7pm; Advanced 7.45pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm; Hot Dog 9.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm

Wednesday, March 13

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm Partner dance lessons 8pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
