What gigs are on this week?

COMING TO TOWN: Acclaimed singer-songwriter James Reyne brings his A Crawl to Now Tour , a 90-minute live show featuring songs chosen from more than 20 albums, from Australian Crawl to now. Reyne will perform tomorrow at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head. The show starts at 7.30pm and includes an intermission. Doors open at 6pm, with food and beverages available to buy. The show is a licensed event.