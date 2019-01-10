Menu
TOP SHEILAS: Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will perform their hit show Women Like Us at the Byron Services Club on Monday from 8pm.
Whats On

What gigs are on this week around the area?

10th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Imaginitis Kids Show with Shorty Brown 10am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Skyeater 8pm DJ Easy P 10pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Alan Clements Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect Meets Relationship Incorrect: The Great Reckoning 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant 7pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Monalizard 1pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil: Izzy Day 7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Roofless Records presents Thursday Takeover with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm

Tomorrow

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Dan Clark 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Redbull presents Secret Show 5pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Madness of George III - NT Live Screening 1pm; Alan Clements Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect Meets Relationship Incorrect: The Great Reckoning 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: Sabotage 8pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Swamp Cats 8.30pm
  • La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Living in the 70's 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm;
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Fur 1pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Jason Spare 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pub Rock Project 8.30pm
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Jordan McRobbie 6pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sarah Stando 1pm; Dinner Under the Stars with Jim Bob 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Zak Kaoz 7pm
  • Wardell By The River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Carly & Roo 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 9pm

Saturday, January 12

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Eagels Band Tribute Show (ticketed) 8pm; Boardwalk - James Palmer 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Josh Boots 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Slim Pickins 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 6pm Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Sarah Jones 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Thankyou City 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Brooke Supple 8pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: Pinc Zinc 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fozzy Bear 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: House DJ 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Friendly Enemies 9.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nearly Normal Nimbin 7.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andrew Fisher 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Kell Taylor 1pm; Nearly Normal Nimbin -
  • The Documentary 7.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil: Christian Patey 7.30pm; 8.45pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm

Sunday, January 13

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: OKA 4.30pm Hot Potato Band / DJs 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon and The Hip Operation 4pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Carly M 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Thor Phillips 1pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Australian Eagles Show 4pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Adam Harpaz 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: James Palmer 2PM; dj 2Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sam Buckingham noon
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Biggy 5pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Night Cap Jazz 1pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
  • Wardell Sports & Recreation Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, January 14

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Comedy Night - Mandy Nolan and Ellern Briggs' show Women Like Us 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae Afterparty 8pm

Tuesday, January 15

  • Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Askya 8pm My Happy Place 10pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Byron Surf Flix: A Deeper Shade of Blue 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm

Wednesday, January 16

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 8pm; DJ Reiflex 9pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drumming Workshop 10.30am
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Surfboard Giveaway with DJ My Happy Place 8pm

