Whats On
What gigs are on this week around the area?
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Imaginitis Kids Show with Shorty Brown 10am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Skyeater 8pm DJ Easy P 10pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Alan Clements Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect Meets Relationship Incorrect: The Great Reckoning 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Monalizard 1pm
- Treehouse on Belongil: Izzy Day 7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Roofless Records presents Thursday Takeover with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm
Tomorrow
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Dan Clark 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Ooz 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Redbull presents Secret Show 5pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Madness of George III - NT Live Screening 1pm; Alan Clements Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect Meets Relationship Incorrect: The Great Reckoning 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Andy Pierce 7pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Sabotage 8pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Swamp Cats 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Living in the 70's 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm;
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Fur 1pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Jason Spare 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Pub Rock Project 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Jordan McRobbie 6pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sarah Stando 1pm; Dinner Under the Stars with Jim Bob 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Zak Kaoz 7pm
- Wardell By The River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Carly & Roo 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 9pm
Saturday, January 12
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - The Eagels Band Tribute Show (ticketed) 8pm; Boardwalk - James Palmer 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Josh Boots 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Slim Pickins 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Steven Lovelight 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 6pm Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Sarah Jones 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Thankyou City 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Brooke Supple 8pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Pinc Zinc 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Fozzy Bear 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: House DJ 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Friendly Enemies 9.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nearly Normal Nimbin 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andrew Fisher 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Yolan 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Kell Taylor 1pm; Nearly Normal Nimbin -
- The Documentary 7.30pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil: Christian Patey 7.30pm; 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Stewart Fairhurst 6.30pm
Sunday, January 13
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: OKA 4.30pm Hot Potato Band / DJs 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Lyon and The Hip Operation 4pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Carly M 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Thor Phillips 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Australian Eagles Show 4pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Adam Harpaz 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: James Palmer 2PM; dj 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Sam Buckingham noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Biggy 5pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Night Cap Jazz 1pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
- Wardell Sports & Recreation Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, January 14
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Comedy Night - Mandy Nolan and Ellern Briggs' show Women Like Us 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae Afterparty 8pm
Tuesday, January 15
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Askya 8pm My Happy Place 10pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Byron Surf Flix: A Deeper Shade of Blue 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm
Wednesday, January 16
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 8pm; DJ Reiflex 9pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drumming Workshop 10.30am
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Surfboard Giveaway with DJ My Happy Place 8pm