What gigs and shows are on this week?

ROCKING TO SUPPORT FAMILIES: Murwillumbah rock'n'roll band Jake and the Cadillacs will headline a charity Rock'n'Roll Valentine's Dinner Dance at the Italo Club this Saturday. This fundraiser for the Northern Rivers Suicide Prevention and Awareness Group will include a smorgasbord dinner at $45 per person. Dress code is smart casual. At the Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club, Barrow Lane, North Lismore, this Saturday, February 9, from 6pm. Lachlan Douglas'