What GoT actors will star in next

Maisie Williams starring in Freya Ridings — You Mean The World To Me video. Picture: You Tube

Maisie Williams starring in Freya Ridings — You Mean The World To Me video. Picture: You Tube

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones may prompt the onset of separation anxiety. Viewers have become so attached to certain key characters - one might say too far gone - that the New York Post has compiled a list of where - and how soon - fans can see their favourite citizens of Westeros again.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. Picture: HBO

Will star as Macbeth at the Geffen Playhouse in LA in November. Who will play Lady Macbeth? "We're still looking" says Coster-Waldau.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Picture: HBO/Foxtel

Clarke hangs up her wig to star with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in the rom-com Last Christmas, which be released Nov. 15. Clarke will also appear with Jack Huston in the drama Above Suspicion, a true story about the first FBI agent arrested for murder.

Liam Cunningham (Davos)

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. Picture: Getty/HBO

The affable Irishman will star opposite Julianna Margulies in The Hot Zone, a National Geographic limited series about the discovery of the Ebola virus on American soil that debuts May 27.

"I'm the world's leading expert on emerging diseases. Couldn't you tell?" Cunningham quips. "We filmed three months in Toronto and a month in South Africa. I finished that just before Christmas."

Carice Van Houten (Melisandre)

Carice van Houten as Melisandre. Picture: HBO

"I just did a show called Temple for Sky Atlantic with Mark Strong and Daniel Mays and that's going to come out in September."

Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont)

Actor Iain Glen. Picture: Getty

Veteran character actor Glen (Downton Abbey) has been cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the forthcoming DC Universe series Titans.

He will also co-star opposite GoT castmate Lena Headey in a film called The Flood.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. Picture: HBO

Plays Jean Grey/Phoenix in the film Dark Phoenix, which opens June 7.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

Her next film is The New Mutants, opening April 3, 2020.

Jerome Flynn (Bronn)

Jerome Flynn as Ser Bronn. Picture: HBO

He co-stars in the Keanu Reeves film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Joe Dempsie (Gendry Baratheon)

Joe Dempsie as Gendry Baratheon. Picture: HBO

"There's another show I do called Deep State."

The political espionage thriller is currently airing.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission