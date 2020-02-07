Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flooding in the Byron town centre.
Flooding in the Byron town centre.
News

What exactly is a ‘meoscale warning’?

Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2020 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Rivers residents were put on high alert this morning when the Bureau of Meteorology issued a meoscale warning for the region.

But what exactly is a meoscale warning?

BOM duty forecaster Abrar Shabren said meoscales are micro weather systems that form very similarly to a low-pressure system but on a smaller scale.

“Meoscale is normally a trough line or low-pressure trough, a line of very low-pressure areas where you get changes in the pressure and moisture and different directions of winds that propagates a lot of rainfall,” Mr Shabren said.

“It’s the prominent factor causing the trough and along that line we have these little low-pressure systems, or a meoscale.”

Mr Shabren said low pressure systems on a trough line can usually develop and form several meoscale systems.

“Meoscales are just a smaller version of those bigger low-pressure systems and are confined to a small area, where usually a low-pressure system generally covers a larger area,” he said.

“But its characteristics are a bit different to the larger low-pressure systems.

“Where it develops it will act like a mini water pump, the upper levels will drag the moisture, it’ll just sit and act like a vacuum and dump it out.”

bureau of metereology meoscale northern rivers weather weather warnings
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 of the region’s most destructive recent weather events

        premium_icon 5 of the region’s most destructive recent weather events

        News SUPERCELL storms, heatwaves and floods -- we’ve seen more than our share of shocking weather.

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:15 PM
        'Ground zero at 4am': Shop owner's flood nightmare

        premium_icon 'Ground zero at 4am': Shop owner's flood nightmare

        News Shops in the Byron CBD have been flooded after heavy rain

        Flooding spells disaster for thousands of local fish

        premium_icon Flooding spells disaster for thousands of local fish

        News IF you want to drop a line, now’s the time – otherwise it’ll be too late in a week...

        Lismore event aims to inspire women to go on adventures

        premium_icon Lismore event aims to inspire women to go on adventures

        News THE co-founder of an adventure film company was inspired by his daughter to create...