What drives Lismore's Woman of the Year

BACK:Lismore Woman Of The Year Beth Trevan in The Quad, which was once her old stomping ground of Lismore High School. Sophie Moeller

BETH Trevan was rescued from the 1945 flood by a fisherman in a boat. It is her first memory.

Up until the 2017, like the city of Lismore, the floods never really fazed her. Local knowledge had always meant the community knew what to do. The local business people would line up on the banks of the Wilson River, make decisions together, help each other out with the clean up and get on with their lives.

"But the last one was different”, says Mrs Trevan, "I have never seen such destruction, and it was so unnecessary.”

For the second time in her life she remembers thinking: "Something's got to be done about this.”

Earlier this month, Mrs Trevan travelled to Sydney to take part in the NSW Women of the Year Awards. She was representing the electorate as our Lismore Woman of The Year.

"It was great to be part of it. There were women there from every age and walk of life. It was a great honour,” she said.

But those who know Mrs Trevan will tell you her commitment to Lismore has nothing to do with accolades, although she concedes service to the community does run in the family.

Mrs Trevan's father-in-law, R H Trevan, came to Lismore in 1910 and started the region's first taxi company. He went onto found Trevan Motors which, through the generations, has gone on to be one of the biggest dealerships in the region.

The family is well respected for its contribution to civic life and, in her time, Beth's grandmother, Elizabeth Anne McDonald, was even referred to at her funeral as the "Angel of Lismore”. Beth's father, Keith Robson, was the town's Holden dealer and when she married a Trevan, her grandfather was known to say: "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.”

Mrs Trevan's own enduring contribution started in 1979 when her youngest of four children, Stuart, became gravely ill, and the Lismore Base Hospital was not able to provide adequate pediatric care.

That was when she said "Something has to be done about this” for the first time. Mrs Trevan became instrumental in setting up LBH's Children's Ward Appeal, which became the precursor to Lismore's children's charity, Our Kids.

Since then, she has participated in the P&C Association at every level, making sure hats became a mandatory part of school life, been responsible for establishing BreastScreen NSW North Coast and volunteered in Pakistan in women's health programs.

But little did she know her school reunion - as part of The Northern Rivers Conservatorium silver jubilee, Homecoming: The Building Still Lives celebrations, in 2016 - would be the beginning of her fight "to do something” about the ongoing flood threat to her beloved home town.

Cyclone Debbie hit five months later. It was then she teamed with fellow alumni, Keith Alcock, Ros Irwin, Tony Madden and Peter Thorpe to co-ordinate Lismore Citizens' Review of the 2017 Flood.

They knew the city's destruction had been caused, not by the rising water, but the loss of "flood memory caused by the levee keeping the threat out of sight and out of mind”. It was also caused by the decisions made by State Emergency heads (in other parts of the state), soon after the topping.

"It really was the perfect storm.”

Another of Mrs Trevan's motivations is to "maintain the rage” of Lismore's much respected flood intelligence office, the late Mr Lindsay Matterson. Mrs Trevan maintains "he died of a broken heart” having borne the brunt of much of the post-flood anger.

"The decision by SES commanders in head office to evacuate the city within 38 minutes and ignore local knowledge "is unforgiveable”, she said.

The Flood Review has uncovered that, unlike the period in Lismore before the Aquarius Festival, almost 25 per cent of the local population has been in the region for less than five years. It is critical the population is taught the four pillars her committee is now pushing to have made government policy.

They are: local knowledge; early warning; a fully integrated emergency plan, and; flood mitigation.

"I am happy we are at phase one of the flood mitigation plan but I'll be happier when phase two and three are in place,” she said.

"Shelley Oldham at Lismore City Council is really listening and I am confident the new assistant region controller, Northern Zone, Mark Somers, will get things done.

"The biggest lesson I've learnt over all of the years working in the community is that when everyone believes in a solution and everyone gets behind it, you can achieve anything.”