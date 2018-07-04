Menu
TOP TITLES: A new report shows James Patterson is the most borrowed fiction author across the Richmond Tweed Regional Library's 11 branches.
What do your reading habits reveal?

Alison Paterson
by
4th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
ARE you what you read?

If this was the case with fiction authors, if you live in Lismore you love escapist fiction, while in Tweed crime might be paying for you.

According to the Richmond Tweed Regional Library data, the 220,000 users of the four main libraries and a total of 11 branches in the region share a love of mysteries, romance and adventure.

The report revealed library users in Byron Bay - home to the eponymous Writer's Festival - Ballina, Lismore and Tweed all had best-selling author James Patterson top the list of most popular fiction authors.

According to Communications and Engagement Support librarian, Suzy Arthur-Smith, the Richmond Tweed Regional Library has a simple mission: to create an environment where people can discover, connect and escape with knowledge, ideas and stories.

"We want to help our community expand their mind, broaden their horizons and learn new things,” she said.

"Whether it's finding a great story to read, accessing online services or joining a playgroup, we are here to support our community and provide free services that make life better by responding to community needs and interests.”

The community was at the heart of everything we do, Ms Arthur-Smith said.

"We are always responding to the changing needs in our communities creating opportunities to better contribute to the communities we serve,” she said.

The region's top 10 adult fiction titles

Ballina

1. James Patterson

2 Nora Roberts

3, Lee Child

4. Danielle Steel

5. David Baldacci

6. Micheal Connellt

7. JD Robb

8. Di Morrissey

9. Clive Cussler

10. Debbie Morcambe

Byron Bay

1. James Patterson

2, Lee Child

3. Alexander McCall Smith

4. Nora Roberts

5. Liam Moriarty

6. Daneille Steel

7. David Baldacci

8. Richard Flanagan

9. Marget Atwood

10. John Grisham

Lismore

1. James Patterson

2. Lee Child

3. Michael Connelly

4. Agatha Christie

5. David Balacci

6.Nora Roberts

7. Di Morrissey

8. Ian Rankin

9. Janey Evanovitch

10. Sue Grafton

Tweed

1. James Patterson

2. Danielle Steel

3. Lee Child

4. Nora Roberts

5. Di Morrissey

6. Debbie Macomber

7. Clive Cussler

8. Agatha Christie

9. Anne Jacobs

10. David Baldacci

Lismore Northern Star

