WATCH: What do you think of the new Coca-Cola TV ad?

LOCAL PRODUCTION: A new Coca-cola commercial shot on several locations on the Northern Rivers included filming at Colches St, Casino.

LOCAL PRODUCTION: A new Coca-cola commercial shot on several locations on the Northern Rivers included filming at Colches St, Casino. Susanna Freymark

A NEW soft-drink advertisement filmed on the North Coast made its debut during the AFL grand final on the weekend.

Filming of the new Coke advertisement occurred at well-known locations including Casino's Richmond Dairies complex and Evans Corner Store, Lennox Head Surf Life Saving Club and a music festival scene in farmland at Myocum.

Creative agency McCann engaged Brilliant Films to produce the commercial to celebrate 80 years of Coke.

The commercial opens in 1938 when local production first began, before cutting to a classic corner store in the 60s, a music festival in the 70s, a beach kiosk in the 80s, before closing on the corner store as it appears now, in the present day.

The new commercial will air on television throughout October.

Tell us what you think of the commercial - email news@northernstar.com.au - or vote in our poll.