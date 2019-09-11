Menu
An Extinction Rebellion 'die-in' held at Lismore Shopping Square in June. Sophie Moeller
What do you think? CBD street closing for climate protest

11th Sep 2019 10:25 AM

NEXT week a Lismore street will come to a standstill as students and nurses lead a call for action on climate change.

With council and police permission, Magellan Street will be closed from 7am to 2pm.

The protest will start at 10am involving a march, picket and a midday silent sit down for 15 minutes as a giant hourglass runs down. Buskers, mural painting, speakers and the symbolic giving away of seeds will also be part of the activities.

September 20 has been declared by the Extinction Rebellion organisation as the latest international day of climate change action to highlight a Climate Change Summit being hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Sept 23.

Although students will lead the event, the protesters will include people from all walks of life, including nurses, farmers, teachers, accountants, writers, scientists, engineers, artists and businesspeople. Many of those attending will be families with several generations of environmental and social activists who have seen first-hand how campaigns which start off as being seen as radical become mainstream.

What do you think about a street in the CBD closing for the day?

climate change extinction rebellion lismore cbd lismore city council northern rivers environment protest
Lismore Northern Star

