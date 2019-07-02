What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

Historic Colemans Bridge would need to close on weekends for the $4 million restoration to be completed.

A $4MILLION restoration project is planned for one of Lismore's oldest, and busiest, bridges.

It would require the well-used bridge to be closed for up to 16 weekends and Transport for NSW wants to know what you think.

The government authority invites the public to have their say on a proposal to carry out strengthening and maintenance work on Colemans Bridge in Lismore.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the NSW Government is providing $4 million for the project to ensure the heritage-listed bridge continues to serve the community while reducing maintenance needs in the future.

CLEARING TIMBER BROUGHT DOWN BY A FLOOD; Coleman's Bridge over Leycester Creek. The Junction Hotel (later the Winsome Hotel) managed by christie Griifin for a time, in the background. Photo Contributed (supplied TG Hewitt) Contributed

"Colemans Bridge opened in 1908 and links the CBD with South Lismore across Leycester Creek,” the spokesperson said.

"The maintenance proposal includes re-stressing the stress laminated timber deck, strengthening trusses, replacing the existing traffic barrier, repairing the bridge surface and walkway, and repainting the bridge truss and walkway handrails.

"Transport for NSW has prepared a review of environmental factors (REF) to determine the environmental and social impacts for the restoration work, which is now on display for community information and comment.”

The REF is on display at Lismore City Council offices in Goonellabah, and at Lismore Library and the Lismore Visitor Information Centre in Lismore.

The spokesperson said the REF explains the proposed restoration work involved and the proposed method to carry out the work, which would involve closing the bridge up to 16 weekends during the eight-month project.

"To help minimise impacts associated with the project, Transport for NSW has been discussing the proposal for some time with nearby businesses, Lismore City Council and other potentially impacted stakeholders,” the spokesperson said.

"Closing the bridge on weekends will ensure the work can be carried out safely and efficiently and means we avoid a full four-month closure of the bridge.

"Under the proposal we would also need to occasionally close the bridge on Mondays, but the community would always be informed prior to these closures and one of the walkways will be kept open for pedestrian access at all times.

"The REF also addresses how the work will be managed and the proposed methods used to minimise environmental impacts on the local community through access, noise and vibration, flora and fauna, heritage, soils and water quality, and flooding.”

Members of the project team will be available to answer community questions about the REF and receive feedback during a drop-in session at Lismore Library on Tuesday July 23 from 2pm to 7pm.

Information about the REF is also available on the project website, www.rms.nsw.gov.au/colemansbridge.

Stakeholders and the community are invited to comment on the REF by Monday July 29 by providing feedback at the drop-in sessions, emailing grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au or writing to Colemans Bridge maintenance project REF, PO Box 576, Grafton NSW 2460.

Feedback on the REF and design will be considered and a submissions report published later this year.

Transport for NSW will continue to keep the community updated as the project progresses.